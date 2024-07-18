SARS advocate Coreth Naudé narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Thursday afternoon, sustaining gunshot wounds as she arrived at her Durban hotel

Naudé has been representing SARS in a tax inquiry involving businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, whose companies owe R37 million in unpaid taxes

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter condemned the attack, calling it an assault on the state's authority and the rule of law

SARS advocate Coreth Naudé has been representing SARS in a tax inquiry involving businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, who owes R37 million in taxes. Images: News24.

South African Revenue Service (SARS) Coreth Naudé, a senior advocate, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Thursday afternoon.

Naudé has been representing SARS in a tax inquiry involving controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.

She was arriving at her hotel near the Gateway shopping centre in Durban shortly after 16:00 when two gunmen opened fire.

She sustained three gunshot wounds to her upper body, neck, and face. Despite her injuries, Naudé attempted to drive away, turning into a basement parking structure for safety.

The lawyer hurried to the nearest hospital

In pictures on News24, her vehicle had a shattered driver's side window, and Naudé received medical attention while lying prone.

She was treated on-site before being rushed to Netcare Umhlanga Hospital in critical condition, where she is currently undergoing emergency surgery.

Earlier on Thursday, Naudé had spent the day at a tax inquiry examining the financial dealings of Mkhize, her company, Royal AM Football Club, and other related entities.

The inquiry took place at the offices of Cox Yeats Attorneys in Umhlanga.

Netizens shocked by the almost assassination

South Africans reacted to the news of the unknown gunman opening fire on her car as she arrived at her hotel.

The tax inquiry into Mam Khize's business

In May, SARS secured a provisional preservation order to reclaim R37 million in unpaid taxes linked to Mkhize's businesses and a trust.

This order included seizing a fleet of luxury vehicles, such as a Lamborghini and several high-end German sedans.

However, a confrontation between Mkhize's security team and armed guards led to abandoning the asset seizure in both Durban and Sandton to avoid escalating tensions.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter strongly condemned the attack on Naudé, describing it as an assault on the state's authority and the rule of law.

"SARS condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Advocate Coreth Naudé. This shocking act intimidates court officers and disrupt their vital work in upholding our country's legal system.

"It undermines the authority of the state. Acts such as these and those who perpetrate them must be resisted and defeated by all of us working together to improve our country and ensure that none is above the law."

