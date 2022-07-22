Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane's daughter, Likuwe Mpisane, just turned one, and both parents wished her a happy birthday on social media

Sithelo did not take kindly to Andile and his mother, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mpisane, who shared heartwarming posts on Likuwe's birthday

Shauwn wrote a post about her grandchild, but Sithelo does not want her birthday wishes or anything else from the family

Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane are not on good co-parenting terms, even for the sake of their daughter, Likuwe Mpisane's birthday. Likuwe Mpisane, also known as Baby Coco, was a trending topic on her first birthday.

Andile Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize are not in Sithelo Shozi's good books as she denied her daughter's relation to the Mkhizes as a family. Image: Instagram/@andilempisane10/@kwamammkhize/@_sithelo

With all the drama between Sithelo Shozi and the father of her children, Andille Mpisane, it's no surprise that their daughter, Likuwe Mpisane's birthday was not picture perfect. Baby Coco got sweet birthday wishes from her grandmother, MaMkhize, and seemingly estranged father.

Andile Mpisane tries to wish his daughter happy birthday with MaMkhize

During Andile Mpisane's public tiff with Sithelo Shozi, he began to question the paternity of their two children together. On their daughter's birthday, Sithelo declared that Coco is fatherless and without any other family until something changes.

Sithelo denied her daughter's father and his family after MaMkhize wrote a sweet message for Baby Coco on her birthday. MaMkhize wrote that she wants Coco to be protected by God at all times and that he should never forget about her extended family. She wrote:

"Know that you will always be loved by your family."

ZAlebs reports that Andile shared the same video on his social media with the caption: "Happy birthday Coco my beautiful daughter," but did not want any attention on the post as he turned off the comments.

In response to both Shauwn and her son's birthday wishes for Coco, Sithelo wrote on her Instagram stories that she is only focusing on her daughter and that she does not want people to sensationalise her life. She said:

"As far as I'm concerned, my daughter does not have a father or an extended family until proven otherwise. We've been through an awful lot this year and a little kindness would go a long way right now. Please refrain from finding any sensationalism from anything around this."

Netizens drag Andile Mpisane and MaMkkhize

In light of how MaMkhize treated Sithelo Shozi, some shared their criticism in her Instagram comments. Many felt that Andile and his mother owe Sithelo an apology.

mntaka_dre commented:

"Hawu DNA how far??? @andilempisane10."

mpilo_ngema_ commented:

"DNA results seziphumile?[Are the DNA results out?]"

keitumetse_tumie commented:

"You and your son owe Sithelo an apology, in fact a public one. Those beautiful angels resemble their father. Sithelo's features are not visible there. As a woman and mother you should have not demoralised Sithelo like that."

bran.don2887 commented:

"Cha serious! Kukhona into eOff la [Something is off here]!"

chilufyankoloma commented:

"You can not love a child and not love the mother, make peace with her....we are all not perfect, but love and forgiveness overcome it all."

Not backing down: Sithelo Shozi blocks Andile's sister Sbahle Mpisane on IG

Briefly News previously reported that Sithelo Shozi is not backing down with her accusations against Andile Mpisane. The stunner pulled a shocker when she revealed that all was not rosy when she was with Andile Mpisane.

According to Zalebs, Andile's sister Sbahle Mpisane broke her silence on the issue, revealing that Sithelo blocked her on social media. The fitness bunny made the revelation during an Instagram Live session.

