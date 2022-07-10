The plot between Sithlo Shozi and her baby daddy is thickening as Andile Mpisane is allegedly asking for DNA tests for their children together

Sithelo opened a can of worms when she alleged that Andile Mpisane used to abuse her physically

Andile and his family issued a statement rubbishing the allegations; MaMkhize even swore she never witnessed the two being physical

South Africans can brace themselves for more drama between Andile Mpisane and his baby mama Sithelo Shozi.

Andile Mpisane has reportedly asked for DNA tests to be conducted on his and Sithelo Shozi's children. Image: @andilempisane10 and @sithelo

The two have been hogging headlines after allegations that the Royal AM chairman used to abuse his former lover physically.

Andile denied the claims and even produced a police protection order against Sithelo, whom he claimed attacked him and damaged his car.

According to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Andile Mpisane is demanding DNA tests for his children with Sithelo. Per the Twitter post, the Durban-based DJ was unfaithful when they were still dating.

"Andile Mpisane demands a DNA test of both his children with Sithelo Shozi. Andile Mpisane says Sithelo had been unfaithful throughout their relationship."

The post sparked outrage among fans. Many said Andile should keep the children out of his fight with his baby mama.

@tanatswanicolee commented:

"Baby flo literally looks like a photocopy of him? He’s finding every way to demonise her so that we forget that he’s abusive."

@Skosi101 said:

"Sithelo should be very careful results might be tempered in favour of Andy."

@ThabcileM noted:

"But baby Flo looks exactly like him thor no DNA needed there."

