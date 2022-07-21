Media personality Sithelo Shozi took to the timeline on Thursday to celebrate her second daughter, Coco's first birthday

The stunning Durban DJ shared a cute snap of herself with her adorable bundle of joy and many people agreed that the baby looks like Andile Mpisane

The Royal AM chairperson and MaMkhize's son broke up with Sithelo a few months back after questioning Coco's paternity

Sithelo Shozi's daughter, Coco, has turned a year old. In celebration of her bundle of joy's first birthday, the stunner took to the timeline to share a snap of herself with Coco.

Source: Instagram

The snap of the DJ and her little girl is trending on social media as many people are convinced that she looks like Andile Mpisane. The Royal AM chairman broke up with Sithelo earlier this year.

ZAlebs reported that the Royal AM chairman questioned the paternity of both their kids and asked Sithelo for a DNA test. He even involved his lawyers, according to the outlet.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter to share the pic of the DJ with her adorable daughter. He captioned his post:

"Sithelo Shozi with her daughter Coco celebrating her first birthday."

Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the baby's looks. Many claimed that Andile Mpisane doesn't need a DNA test because Coco looks exactly like him and his family.

@zandi_maphaha commented:

"Has Andile's face, facial expressions and all..."

@BloccBoyEast wrote:

"Lol, Andile really doesn't need a DNA test. That's him."

@Tumi19706297 said:

"I see Andile in her (baby)."

@Tumi_Mogola commented:

"She looks like Andile ke this one even the eyebrows."

@its_tasha56 wrote:

"She looks like Andile."

@ZhyBaby added:

"She is Andile's child. She looks like Flo and their grandfather."

Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi breakup

In related news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane broke up with his baby mama Sithelo Shozi following an alleged squabble over the paternity of the stunner's second baby.

Mzansi peeps shared mixed reactions after reports suggested that the couple broke up after MaMkhize's son questioned the paternity of their second child. He allegedly suspected her of cheating on him. Andile quickly moved on and got hitched to Tamia Louw.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and reported that the young Royal AM chairman even took back the posh BMW he gifted the stunner a few months back.

