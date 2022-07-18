Dineo Langa has reportedly left The Estate after portraying the character of Mmakoena Molefe for the past two seasons

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to the timeline and shared that the stunner is not part of Season 3 of the show which started this Monday

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Dineo's exit from the show, with many saying they were enjoying her character

Dineo Langa has dumped The Estate. The actress is not part of the third season of the telenovela. Season 3 of the show premiered on Monday night, 18 July.

Dineo Langa has left ‘The Estate’ after being with the show for two seasons. Image: @dineomoeketsi

The stunner portrayed the character of Mmakoena Molefe for the past two seasons. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela did not share why the star is exiting the soapie when he shared the news on his timeline.

Dineo made headlines when she exited The Queen a few months back. According to ZAlebs, Phil shared a snap of Dineo Langa and captioned it:

Peeps took to Twitter and shared mixed views to Dineo's exit from the show. They shared that they enjoyed her character in the show.

@LeloHustla wrote:

"Good for her, that show with few viewers is boring anyway."

@TshepisoMoloi10 commented:

"I was kinda starting to warm up to her on this particular show. Was hoping to see more of her (maybe that adoption story developing into another stream of action) Anyway, let her go elsewhere where we can maybe see more sides to her time will tell, akere Kgopolo."

@HellomissSammie said:

"Oh no, why is she leaving? I was enjoying her and her on screen husband."

@its_noluuu wrote:

"Oh no, whattt? This can't be true. Not our fav."

@BMKekana added:

"Ag no, I was really enjoying her in this character. We will miss her."

Dineo Langa pens sweet birthday message to actress Rami Chuene

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Langa took to social media to wish Rami Chuene a happy birthday. The former The Queen actress penned a sweet post in celebration of the veteran actor's 47th birthday on Sunday, 3 July.

Dineo, 32, and Rami's relationship began when they were both still part of the cast of The Queen. They're still good friends and frequently post snaps on their timelines.

Taking to Twitter, Dineo shared a cute snap of herself with the Giyani: Land of Blood star. Dineo Langa captioned her post:

"Happy birthday my Laaaamz @ramichuene what a beautiful thing it is to share this life thing with you. I love you to no end and wish God's endless blessings over your life."

