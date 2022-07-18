Shauwn Mkhize has opened up about her appearance at the BET and Oscars awards and wants to bring both the ceremonies' level of production to Mzansi

The flamboyant businesswoman was a guest on Mofla and Khutso Theledi's breakfast show on Metro FM when she spoke about her recent trip to the US

The reality TV star shared that she noticed that the shows' red carpet events are not common and would love to bring all the glitz and glam she experienced there to Mzansi

Shauwn Mkhize has opened up about her recent trip to the US. The reality TV star was a guest on Metro FM's breakfast show this past Friday.

Shauwn Mkhize wants to bring the BET & Oscars level of production to SA. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The flamboyant businesswoman sat down with Moflava and Khutso Theledi, the hosts if Wake Up With Metro FM. Sharing her experience after attending the Oscars and BET Awards, the media personality expressed that she wants to bring the level of production of both the prestigious ceremonies to Mzansi.

She further expressed that she's still over the moon after appearing at both the shows' red carpet segments. According to ZAlebs, she said:

"Remember you don’t just enter those red carpets."

Sharing her findings from the epic events, MaMkhize said she noticed the size of the stages and the posh production at both the events, adding that their red carpet is also not common.

"That is something we as South Africans should do, and I would love to bring it to South Africa. We need to bring it to South Africa."

Shauwn Mkhize jokes about her son Andile Mpisane's R1 million allowance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize is the boss she thinks she is. She recently revealed her son Andile Mpisane's hefty allowance. The flamboyant businesswoman appeared in an episode of Living the Dream With Somizi.

The two reality TV stars discussed SomG's divorce settlement and his battle with SARS. MaMkhize is helping the Idols SA judge find the best lawyers for both matters.

Her lawyers won both her divorce and SARS cases, so she's assisting Mizi with his messy matters. Of course, her lawyers are expensive, and Somizi knows it. He joked that Khizo should fork out a million for the lawyers. She replied:

"Just a small million. One million? You mean Andile’s allowance?"

