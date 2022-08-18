A focused graduate from Mangosuthu University of Technology announced that she had bagged her second qualification

The gorgeous babe shared several pictures taken on her big day as she celebrated reaching another huge milestone

Nomzamo Buthelezie's and had the opportunity to have close family and friends to celebrate it with

Nomzamo Buthelezie is no stranger to the graduation gown and announced a huge accomplishment surprising some friends and family members on the net.

The Mangosuthu University Graduate has bagged her latest education achievement by securing her second qualification.

To celebrate the anticipated big day and accompanied by her close family, she proudly took several pictures with her friends from the university, who also shared the stage with her on their graduation.

In a grateful post, the Facebook user wrote:

"It wasn't easy, but I've made it anyway.

"Second qualification obtained."

Netizens were impressed by Nomzamo's announcement and left messages congratulating her on the victorious award.

Mzwandile Mkhize commented:

"Congratulations .

Sbongile Nxumalo said:

"Congratulations!"

Cebour Mashenge replied:

"Great picture ❤️congratulations."

Pamela Nonsikelelo responded:

"So beautiful my baby ♥️♥️"

CeLe Akhona Busani CeLe reacted:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️"

In related news, Briefly News reported on another Durban female taking the neccesary steps to reach her goals.

Andiswa Mdunge graduated on 25 July in Pietermaritzburg from Durban University of technology. The graduate attained her diploma with an impressive average above 75%.

Andiswa said that she did not even know what cum laude meant, but when she found out, she was determined to make it happen. She said:

"I asked my lecturer what is a cum laude pass and how can one attain it and this is what inspired me to also work harder so that I could achieve it as well. I started working towards this goal"

