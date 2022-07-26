Durban University of Technology (DUT) graduate Andiswa Mdunge celebrated graduating from her Business and Information management course

Andiswa Mdunge aced her business and information management course with flying colours and earned her diploma cum laude

Graduating cum laude from DUT was no easy task for Andiswa Mdunge as the course was not her first choice

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Andiswa Mdunge graduated on 25 July in Pietermaritzburg from Durban University of technology. The graduate attained her diploma with an impressive average above 75%.

Andiswa Mdunge, a DUT graduate, said that she did not know what cum laude meant but worked toward it when she found out. Image: Facebook/andy.nosi5.

Source: Facebook

DUT's graduateAndiswa Mdunge, explained how she was able to achieve her impressive results. Andiswa Mdunge spoke about the challenges she faced to get her qualification.

DUT graduate explains what inspired her hard work

According to DUT, Andiswa faced many obstacles like other students when she started her Diploma in Business and Information Management. said that she did not even know what cum laude meant, but when she found out, she was determined to make it happen. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I asked my lecturer what is a cum laude pass and how can one attain it and this is what inspired me to also work harder so that I could achieve it as well. I started working towards this goal"

DUT also reports that a diploma in Business Information Management was not Andiswa's first choice of study. The graduate became interested when she realised she had a knack for the course. Andiswa managed to maintain an average of above 75% and even scored 99% for the first test.

Netizens were impressed by Andiswa's story of academic success. In a post shared by DUT, Many congratulated the graduate on her amazing results.

Sibongile Zuma commented:

"Congratulations."

Nonhlanhla Oka Noyaba Mncwabe commented:

"Congratulations ngane yami im so proud of you "

Wandile Bhengu commented:

when you are shining, we're winning

Ntombile Philisiwe commented:

"Congratulations kucc Ka litch."

“Never too late”: Stunner graduates from DUT and gives peeps of Mzansi the feels

Briefly News previously reported that a stunning Mzansi chef celebrated her impressive graduation from the Durban University of Technology. Lungile Nhlanhla was overflowing with pride on her graduation day, and rightfully so.

Being able to graduate from an institution with a tertiary qualification is a huge achievement. Knowing what went into making this day possible, the good sis was beaming.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News