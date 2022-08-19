A man who once dropped out of studying went online to celebrate obtaining his diploma in electrical engineering

The hardworking individual had been working very hard to make a better life for himself, with his consistency being documented on his LinkedIn page

Folks praised the graduate for his enduring dedication to achieving his goals, to which he responded with equal kindness

A former dropout went on LinkedIn to celebrate graduating with a diploma in electrical engineering.

A man who once quit his studies redeemed himself when he graduated with a diploma in electrical engineering, with many congratulating him on the accomplishment. Images: Nkanyiso Nxumalo/ LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Nkanyiso Nxumalo used the popular work-orientated social media site LinkedIn to share his undoubtedly proud achievement with the world.

Education in South Africa tends to be a thorny issue in the country's day-to-day life, with many not performing well due to a myriad of circumstances and causing some to drop out.

Even though the down-and-out man went through the process of failing to complete his education, he came back stronger than ever with a truly impressive qualification.

A quick glance at his profile will show how consistent he has been over time, constantly promoting himself on the platform to gain better opportunities. He posted his success with the caption:

"From being a dropout to never giving up on education and having graduated with a Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Light Current). God gave me the strength to pursue."

Many folks across the platform and even some across the world commended the hard-working man on his well-deserved accomplishment. See the comments below:

Tshegofaso Manyama said:

"Congratulations bafo."

Tebogo Andries commented:

"Congratulations are in order."

Isaac Kipkorir mentioned:

"Keep it up!"

Darlena March shared:

"This is wonderful! Congratulations!"

Source: Briefly News