Selfless businessman Collen Mashawana shared a partnership with Ukhozi FM to build a home for an 80-year-old gogo and her two unemployed grandchildren

The public-spirited initiative has also gotten the Old Mutual Foundation as well as Afribiz Invest to help with the damage the previous KZN floods caused

Many congratulated and celebrated the compassionate man for his excellent deed as well as for being a source of bright inspiration

Public-spirited businessman Collen Mashawana went online to share his plan to help build a home for an 80-year-old gogo and her two unemployed grandchildren.

Selfless entrepreneur Collen Mashawana, in partnership with Ukhozi FM, decided to build a home for an 80-year-old gogo and her two grandchildren. Images: Collen Mashawana/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The inspirational entrepreneur, Collen Mashawana, shared the heart-warming initiative on Facebook, where he also highlighted the damage that the KZN floods had caused:

"The recent floods experienced in KZN has caused damage to housing and infrastructure. Due to the severe conditions, many people were left displaced and are still picking up the pieces."

This series of events inspired Collen to help out 80-year-old gogo Maphumulo and her two unemployed grandchildren after their home was severely damaged by the flood.

The kindhearted man's plan was undertaken in partnership with Ukhozi FM, the Old Mutual Foundation and Afribiz Invest.

The different photos posted show how bad the damage has been, with a collapsed roof on full display. The altruistic businessman had this to say when helping the sweet old lady:

"I look forward to witnessing the change for this family, and more importantly being the helping hand for Gogo Maphumulo and her family."

Peeps reacted very warmly to the selfless gesture, with many finding it inspirational. See the comments below:

Dibuseng Mathibeli shared:

"You are the hope to the most needy people of South Africa.You are the government."

Rhandzu Chauke Rhandzu Chauke commented:

"May you be blessed more and more, Sir."

Miss-Barbara Sue Young Ramudzuli said:

"May your children never lack!"

Kehilwe Mak Lebeko mentioned:

"Good bless you abundantly."

Thabang Elengos Mphahlele

"May God bless you, sir, what are you are doing for people is beautiful and powerful."

Source: Briefly News