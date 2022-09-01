Grateful Man Shares Major Wins in August Photo Dump, Mzansi Joins In on the Celebration: “You’re Blessed”
- An appreciative man went on the Twitter streets to share the major wins he accomplished in an August photo dump
- The impressive list of wins includes getting a new job, getting a driver's license as well as buying a new car, to name a few
- Tweeps across South Africa joined in online to celebrate the hardworking gent's achievements
A determined and grateful gent shared all the major wins he got in the month of August in a photo dump he posted online.
@tm_gqigqi is the dude with the awe-inspiring wins he told Twitter peeps about. The achievements were so much to the point he had to list them all.
The deeply ambitious man got himself a new job as a Chartered Accountant, a new snazzy SUV, getting a driver's license and to end it off:
"Construction started officially for the house I’m building for my grans ❤️"
The overachiever is quite humble as well as he also thanked God and his ancestors for achieving all of this at the ripe age of 25 by saying:
"Amanyange noThixo esimkhonzayo did a lot kulenyanga."
Mzansi tweeps came in droves to sing praises for the well-achieved young man, with many commending his hard work and dedication. Check out the comments below:
@MadjadjiMohale shared:
"Yho, what a blessed month. God really did the most for you."
@nokhu_x said:
"Wazewamuhle uThixo ❤️ Congratulations on all your wins, Makwande."
@KeMakgobela mentioned:
"Congratulations ❤️ whatever you said when you pray amen bro. Lenna a go be fela bjalo."
@01bandilev posted:
@RealMofokeng commented:
"Congrats Welcome to the world of adulting It’s got potholes but mostly tarred."
@VonHunx mentioned:
"Congratulations!! Always awesome seeing a young black person achieve success. All the best."
@TommyLIDS1 shared:
"It is your season. Keep shinning and winning."
@tmrzondo posted:
"God is Good all the Time & His Timing is always perfect "
In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a hard-working mom from Gauteng who is wowing online peeps, with the perseverant woman working her way up from being a secretary to a PhD graduate at the University of South Africa (Unisa).
Mpho-Entle Modise-Naicker is also a lecturer at the academic institution’s college of education.
