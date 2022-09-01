An appreciative man went on the Twitter streets to share the major wins he accomplished in an August photo dump

The impressive list of wins includes getting a new job, getting a driver's license as well as buying a new car, to name a few

Tweeps across South Africa joined in online to celebrate the hardworking gent's achievements

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A determined and grateful gent shared all the major wins he got in the month of August in a photo dump he posted online.

A grateful man could not stop catching W's in August, which impressed South Africans. Images: @tm_gqigqi/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@tm_gqigqi is the dude with the awe-inspiring wins he told Twitter peeps about. The achievements were so much to the point he had to list them all.

The deeply ambitious man got himself a new job as a Chartered Accountant, a new snazzy SUV, getting a driver's license and to end it off:

"Construction started officially for the house I’m building for my grans ❤️"

The overachiever is quite humble as well as he also thanked God and his ancestors for achieving all of this at the ripe age of 25 by saying:

"Amanyange noThixo esimkhonzayo did a lot kulenyanga."

Mzansi tweeps came in droves to sing praises for the well-achieved young man, with many commending his hard work and dedication. Check out the comments below:

@MadjadjiMohale shared:

"Yho, what a blessed month. God really did the most for you."

@nokhu_x said:

"Wazewamuhle uThixo ❤️ Congratulations on all your wins, Makwande."

@KeMakgobela mentioned:

"Congratulations ❤️ whatever you said when you pray amen bro. Lenna a go be fela bjalo."

@01bandilev posted:

@RealMofokeng commented:

"Congrats Welcome to the world of adulting It’s got potholes but mostly tarred."

@VonHunx mentioned:

"Congratulations!! Always awesome seeing a young black person achieve success. All the best."

@TommyLIDS1 shared:

"It is your season. Keep shinning and winning."

@tmrzondo posted:

"God is Good all the Time & His Timing is always perfect "

Determined momma from Gauteng goes from being secretary to PhD graduate and lecturer at Unisa

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a hard-working mom from Gauteng who is wowing online peeps, with the perseverant woman working her way up from being a secretary to a PhD graduate at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Mpho-Entle Modise-Naicker is also a lecturer at the academic institution’s college of education.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News