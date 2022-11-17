Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri, is so ready to take on the Miss Universe pageant, with the beaut posting about the contest online

Voting is officially opened for the pageant, with the Limpopo-born beaut hoping to secure her spot in the Miss Universe semi-finals

Social media users are just as excited as Ndavi about the possibility of the hun becoming the fourth South African to bring home the crown

Ndavi Nokeri is amped for the Miss Universe contest and posted a pic online expressing how excited she is about the possibility of bringing home the crown.

Ndavi Nokeri wants to fly the South African flag high at Miss Universe. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

Only three Mzansi ladies have won Miss Universe, with Zozibini Tunzi being the last to win the contest in 2019.

Briefly News previously wrote about Zozi, Demi-Leigh Tebow, and Margaret Gardiner fetching the crown and took a look at where the ladies are today.

In an Instagram post, the Miss SA organisation also announced that voting for the Miss Universe contest had officially opened.

Ndavi hopes to make it to the pageant’s semi-finals and ultimately make her country proud by winning the competition. The contest will be held in January 2023.

The 23-year-old’s post read:

“Hello, universe! Still cannot believe that my name is written next to South Africa. Excited to take you all on this beautiful journey along with me! Who’s ready?

Let's peek at the stunner's glam headshot:

Many South Africans who hope Ndavi will fly the South African flag high expressed excitement in her post's comment section:

Theethato_ said:

“Close the competition. The winner is right here.”

Wonderfulkuvonda added:

“There’s something about her! I am not just saying this to say this! You know she can bring that new crown back to the African soil, right?”

Kulanikhoza_ remarked:

“The best headshot since Zozi’s! We’re fully behind you, my queen. You have what it takes. The universe ain’t ready for you, trust me.”

Phillip_dala exclaimed:

“We definitely are ready. This shoot, that face, you ate!”

