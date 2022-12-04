A snap of a gorgeous and accomplished dredge master and her adorable daughter is setting the internet ablaze

In the pic posted by Women Power Africa, the proud mother and her little one both wore captain uniforms

LinkedIn peeps could not get enough of the global ship captain and her daughter, congratulating her accomplishments in the comment section of the post

A picture of an accomplished global ship navigator and her cute little one is making waves online, inspiring many social media users.

A pic of Captain Londy Ngcobo and her daughter has peeps inspired. Image: Londy Ngcobo BLAQMERMAID/LinkedIn and Women Power Africa/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The pic, which was posted by the LinkedIn page, Women Power Africa, honoured the successful captain and her daughter.

Captain Londy Ngcobo is Africa’s first female dredge master, CEO of Womaritime Experts, and founder of shipping consulting firm, Global Maritime Youth, News24 wrote.

According to Women Power Africa, the strong lady is passionate about women and youth empowerment.

In the post, Women Power Africa also noted that the iconic woman’s daughter, Siphosamafuze Ngcobo, aspires to be a ship captain.

LinkedIn peeps melted over the heartwarming post, commending Captain Londy Ngcobo for being a wonderful role model for her daughter and other young ladies:

Tandiwe Cann said:

“Moms inspiring girls to dream beyond societal limitations [are wonderful]. Well done, and keep inspiring and encouraging.”

Charles Ojelade added:

“Beautiful mother and daughter.”

Linnah Okwach reacted:

“Beautiful role model to that cute girl, and many girls following in her footsteps! Congratulations!”

Michelle De Leon commented:

“This image is so powerful, and I wish it were the norm.”

sweet giwa-osagie commended her:

“May you attain unimaginable heights in this area. Well done.”

