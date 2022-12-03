A gorgeous law graduate has taken to social media to open up about some of her proudest accomplishments

The young sis noted that she holds a Bachelor of Laws, is currently a master’s student, candidate attorney, and more

Her accolades were admired by many social media users who wished her well for all her achievements and future career milestones

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A beautiful law graduate is relishing the rewards of her hard work and took to the socials to celebrate some huge wins.

Kgopotjo Lebepe is a lawyer on the move. Image: Kgopotjo Lebepe.

Source: Twitter

The young woman, who studied at the University of South Africa (Unisa), noted that she is a whole Master of Laws student, a candidate attorney and more.

Kgopotjo Lebepe shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Twitter, looking as stunning as ever, with the caption reading:

“LLB graduate. LLM candidate in Property Law. Candidate legal practitioner. Deputy Speaker of Student Parliament in the North East region. Secretary of the Unisa postgraduate forum in Limpopo.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Her incredible milestones impressed many social media users. Some people even commented that her lobola would be very expensive, considering how much she brings to the table.

Here is the post and some top reactions from tweeps:

@molefihoohlo remarked:

“Wow, wow! All your achievements. Your lobola is going to be through the roof!”

@fdjerome added:

“Congratulations. Proud of your accomplishments. God bless your mom.”

@kgopotjo_lebepe said:

“Listen! Taking up space and cementing yourself.”

@cocoakraachi teased:

“Beautiful. I feel like getting arrested so you can be my lawyer. It will be worth it.”

@ChrisMtambo1 commented:

“Wow, impressive and gorgeous too.”

Legal eagle: Stunning mom celebrates becoming high court attorney, Saffas congratulate her boss babe moves

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a young mom who posted about being admitted as an attorney of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

In a cute snap posted on LinkedIn, Moyahabo Lebea looked excited about her achievement, sharing that she’d just taken her oath as a legal practitioner.

Mzansi peeps were incredibly impressed with the young lady’s fantastic accomplishment, with her comment section swamped with messages of congratulations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News