One young doctor couldn’t wait to share the fantastic news about becoming the first medical doctor in her family

The smart lady proudly posted pictures donning her white coat and stethoscope and smiled proudly, relishing the accolade

Warm messages poured in from cyber citizens, who relished her victory as much as she did

A beautiful qualified medic celebrated becoming the first doctor in her family by sharing a post on social media.

The young doctor celebrated making her family proud. Image: @ayandankosi_.

Source: Twitter

The young hun looked ready to take on the field, flaunting her white coat and stethoscope in a pic on Twitter.

@ayandankosi_ garnered a lot of attention by sharing that she was her family’s first doctor, opening up about how proud the honour made her feel.

The newly qualified doc’s caption indicated that she obtained her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN):

“Dr A. Nkosi, MBChB (UKZN). The first in my family. What an honour!”

Social media users wish the gorgeous doctor well

Netizens left the stunning doctor the sweetest messages to congratulate her on the academic milestone.

Here is the post and some cool reactions from online peeps:

@kundizee said:

“Congratulations, Dokotela.”

@Mzwa_Mageba complimented her intellect:

“Looking at you, one can tell you're intelligent. I wish you a successful career! I hope you study further when you're ready and become a specialist! Mphazima.”

@377_ROA complimented her:

“Congratulations, Dr Nkosi. The Greatest Milestone achieved. To reach the unreachable. The unreachable. The unreachable star. And I'll always dream the impossible dream. Yes, and I'll reach the unreachable star."

@Hlabiz_Tp was wowed by her beauty and brains:

“Congratulations, and you are beautiful.”

@LindoCoach left her the sweetest comment:

“You are starting a very good foundation for your family, as the young ones will follow in your footsteps. Congratulations, Dr Nkosi.”

