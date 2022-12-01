One young lady residing in Johannesburg is thrilled about soon obtaining another academic qualification

The young sis posted about her upcoming honours graduation at the University of Johannesburg on Twitter

Social media users congratulated the beautiful woman on the huge milestone, wishing her well for the win

A stunning young woman is amped about her upcoming graduation from the University of Johannesburg, posting about the win on social media.

The young sis is happy about her academic win. Image: boniswa_sondlo/Instagram.

The gorgeous sis will soon fetch her Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Public Management and Governance.

@boniswaaaa seemed super stoked about the news, with the caption of her tweet reading:

“Another one in the bag.”

It’s fantastic to see more women taking their academic journeys seriously and slaying in their respective fields of practice.

Have a look at the post:

Social media users eagerly congratulated the high-achieving sis in her post’s comment section and wished her well for the win.

Here are some of the best reactions:

@Bernard_M_Miya sent her well wishes:

“Congratulations, classmate. I was not aware we came from the same town.”

@Boipelloo is wowed:

“Another one. Thank you. Congrats, Boniswa.”

@anny944 commented:

“Congratulations, boo. Ngasilibali xaso phangela kwa government ngafani nabo.”

@clearazzcrystal noted:

“Congratulations, Boniswa.”

@Brandon66794811 congratulated the young sis:

“Congrats, well deserved.”

@mdakane_h is hella proud:

“You did that.”

@Zolisile_M remarked:

“Congrats. To think I've got a diploma in this since 2009 and never got a job for that qualification.”

@simonayyym is very excited for her:

“Exactly, my baby!”

Women’s Month SA: Mom of 3 boys bags PhD from UCT, reflects on balancing job as media academic with motherhood

Meanwhile, in another story about a lady slaying academia by Briefly News, a momma of three sons is super chuffed after bagging her PhD in Rhetoric Studies from UCT.

Sisanda Nkoala had to balance her studies with motherhood and her job as a media lecturer at CPUT, which wasn’t an easy feat.

Now, the newly minted doc inspires young women who want to be academics.

Dr Nkoala has so much to offer the world of academia. This is only the beginning.

