A beautiful chartered accountant from Durban is excited about being recognised for her contribution to the field

The young woman was a recipient of a 35 under 35 award from the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)

The proud accountant shared lovely pictures from the evening she received the accolade and received kind well-wishes from netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A bright and beautiful accountant from Durban is amped about a massive win after being recognised by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) for her contributions to the discipline.

Nolwazi Mdunge is one talented chartered accountant. Image: Nolwazi Mdunge/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The talented lady won a 35 under 35 award and posted about the victory on social media, garnering interest from many netizens.

Nolwazi Mdunge looked radiant in the pictures she shared on social media from the glamorous event, with her LinkedIn post reading:

“I’m so proud and humbled to have been recognised by SAICA CA(SA) as a top 35 under 35 CA in 2022, out of roughly 17000 under 35 chartered accountants in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“What an incredible journey this has been. The whole experience has motivated me to keep doing the work I’m doing and making an impact on those around me. This is only the beginning. Here’s to the future.”

Many LinkedIn peeps wished the stunner well. Here are some of the best reactions:

Faye Joubert (Barr-Sanders) wrote:

“Top 35 under 35 is a huge accolade, and you will go from strength to strength, Nolwazi Mdunge. What a club to be in!”

Luxolo Zim added:

“Well done, Nolwazi! You’ve always been GOATed.”

Bajabulile Mthiyane commented:

“What an amazing achievement! Congratulations, Nolwazi Mdunge. You looked stunning.”

Phiwokuhle Mazibuko said:

“Inspiring to all women around South Africa.”

Diligent accountant from Gauteng celebrates obtaining new job, Mzansi social media users congratulate

In a related story by Briefly News, a stylish accountant posted a sizzling snap from her first day at work after landing a new gig.

Lehlogonolo Mazibuko, who holds a degree in accounting from North-West University, had many LinkedIn users showing her love after she shared the fantastic news.

The young babe has a bright future ahead of her, with her work ethic and professional-looking outfit impressing peeps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News