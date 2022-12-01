A pretty law student took to social media to post about her final moot court appearance and shared pictures from the memorable day

The talented young woman donned a professional legal gown and revealed that she made her gorgeous, professional-looking outfit

Her tweet garnered a lot of attention online, with netizens commending her for being a skilled hun

A beautiful, multitalented law student showed off her skills online when posting about her last moot court experience, which involves students taking part in practice court cases.

The law student is excited about her huge milestone. Image: @miss_edibles.

The young hun dressed to the nines, rocking a professional, black gown and a killer outfit she made herself.

Twitter user, @miss_edibles, seemed incredibly chuffed with her accomplishment, with the caption of her post reading:

“Had my last moot court the other day. Ps: I made my outfit.”

The future lawyer received the kindest compliments from tweeps. Some guys tried shooting their shots, with other peeps simply admiring her boss babe moves.

Here is the post:

Briefly News compiled some top reactions from social media users:

@iamlsmaada wrote:

“Be my lawyer.”

@emanglesa said:

“Beauty with brains personified.”

@_yjoseph complimented her:

“Didn’t miss, nothing new.”

@amarobela16 loved her queen moves:

“Exactly, queen.”

@sir_Tlotlo_ loved her look and reacted with one word:

“Slay.”

@Dominic27i remarked:

“Why do you somehow look like advocate Mshololo?”

@ItsAmzBitch joked:

“I’m guilty. Take me.”

It’s wonderful to see a perseverant woman slaying in her field and working hard to achieve her dreams, fearlessly conquering every challenge.

Legal eagle: Stunning mom celebrates becoming high court attorney, Saffas congratulate her boss babe moves

Meanwhile, in a related story, Briefly News also wrote about a mom taking to social media to celebrate being admitted as an attorney of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

In a cute pic posted on LinkedIn, the hun looked stoked with her achievement, sharing that she’d just taken her oath as a legal practitioner. What a wow!

Mzansi online netizens were incredibly impressed with the young lady’s fantastic accomplishment, with her comment section swamped with messages of congratulations and sweet compliments.

