Zozibini Tunzi never fails to leave netizens amazed with her fantastic looks at various Mzansi events

The former Miss Universe posted her glam outfits for the South African Film and Television Awards 2023 and people could not get enough

Compliments flooded the 30-year-old’s posts, which featured a wide array of looks and styles

Zozibini Tunzi is truly morphing into a style icon of note, with the 30-year-old wowing netizens with her looks for the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) 2023.

Zozibini Tunzi rocked three amazing looks at the South African Film and Television Awards. Image: zozitunzi.

Source: Instagram

The former Miss Universe shared her diverse looks on Instagram and her fans could not get enough of her exquisite gowns.

Zozi Tunzi's dresses leave netizens in awe

From her chic black and white number to the stunning blue gown and white, floral look, Zozibini made sure to rock every look like the queen she is.

The former beauty queen hosted the SAFTAs along with Mzansi actor and presenter, Lawrence Maleka.

Have a look at her posts of the various outfits online:

Social media users love Zozibini Tunzi’s looks

Instagram users made sure to show Zozi love on her posts.

Here are just some of the reactions to the gorgeous woman’s looks:

Refilwemodiselle said:

“You held it down beautifully. A stellar job, mami.”

Jordanvdvyver wrote:

“The hair is giving what it needs to give.”

Melzinbala complimented the former Miss SA:

“This is incredible.”

Amaqamata was lost for words:

“I literally gasped when I saw you in this.”

Theprincessagunbiade reacted:

“That foot is hard on our necks.”

miss_aduofuaa remarked:

“I have bumps each time I see you.”

Thandomfundisi was mesmerised by every outfit:

“You devoured every look.”

Gregohle added:

“You are so gorgeous, sis. The Universe is indeed yours.”

Zozibini Tunzi wows people with her traditional cooking in the Eastern Cape: “Very grounded”

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini Tunzi who has always been proud of her Xhosa heritage, with the former beauty queen showing off her cooking skills in her home town.

The stunner posted a video online and a few pictures as she prepared traditional food in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape and humbly worked alongside her family and took instruction as she completed her chores wearing simple clothing.

