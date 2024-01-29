One woman showed off stylish work outfits from Jet store, giving decision-making-ready vibes

The clothing was not too much, nor was it underwhelming, they were just perfect for the office

The online community reacted to the lady's fits, with many applauding her for the plug

A woman showed off stylish outfits she got from the Jet store. Images: @mwewa.xo/ TikTok, @mwewa.xo/ Instagram

Outfits can impact one's mood and confidence. Having outfits that are on point is very important, especially for people who wake up every day to work where there is no uniform but a dress code.

Not every day a person will wake up feeling ready to rock the day. But with a good outfit, that may change instantly. Wearing bright and cheerful colours like yellow or orange can uplift one's spirit and promote joy and optimism.

A TikTokker, @mwewa.xo, posted a jet haul video, showing off different stylish work outfits.

What vibe are the outfits giving?

The first outfit was a silky green top with green trousers, a touch of black shoes and a purse to tone it down. If the green is too much, the TikTokker gave another tip, saying a person could remove the top and replace it with a white shirt. The outfit gave the ready-to-close-deals vibe.

The second one, is a full-on black outfit, a black top, trousers and a blazer. The silky top added a bit of spicyness to the outfit to make it look more adorable yet work-appropriate.

The third outfit gave an airy fairy vibe. It's a long green skirt, a one-arm top and a black purse.

The last is an adorable outfit, a short skirt with a shirt. One could add a blazer to make it more professional, but it's still work-appropriate even without it.

Woman shows off stylish work outfits

Watch the cute ThikTok video below:

TikTokkers are loving the outfits

The video has over 6,000 likes, with many online users admiring the stylish work outfits.

@jusst_jessica shared:

"The first outfit and the one with the green skirt they’re gorgeous."

@Laughs_and_Harmony said:

"You are stunning . Love the outfits and hair. Where did you get your hair done?"

@Shantel Ramsy wrote:

"Love everything "

@Jennifer Setwaba. commented:

"Clearly been sleeping on Jet "

@Thoriso Semenya shared:

"Love every single fit"

@Precious Sandile said:

"Girrrllllll ?? These outfits are giving ! "

