A Pretoria woman shared a stylish video of what she and her co-workers dress up for work every day

The video she shared on TikTok showcases her colleagues' impeccable fashion sense and has gone viral

The clip has garnered widespread attention and admiration and people have praised the young ladies for their stylish office attire

Pretoria Woman and her friends are trending on TikTok for their impeccable style.

Source: TikTok

A woman in Pretoria has taken it upon herself to showcase the stunning office outfits of her co-workers, and it's causing quite a stir.

Stylish video trends

TikTok user @thandositholee shared a video on her page and showed the outfits of her co-workers' office attire. Many admired their fashion sense and praised the young ladies' cute style.

In the video, each lady showcases their outfit for the day. From street smart to casual, these young hun's know how to dress.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's praises fashion

The clip has gained significant attention, with many people naming who they think looks the best. The ladies are proving that professionalism can be intertwined with a personal touch of style, showcasing confidence and sophistication in the workplace.

People from all over shared their views on their attire:

@Nathi B Radebe commented:

"Lapho emsebenzini Thando, there's Dominique and the others."

@sunshine said:

"Dominique is always sassy and Carrisa's shoes."

@yumoh shared:

"Please ask Carissa about her shoe plug."

@Matshidisho Martha said:

"Thando never disappoints,my kinda style."

@Casney Kaylen Stevens commented:

"This is so beautiful. I wish me & my colleagues had this kinda vibbnnnes."

@user7018637122243 praised:

"We see your effort Sis Sibongile."

@Andriano Mosale said:

"Seeing these for a while now & Thando is my fighter for sure."

Source: Briefly News