Rapper Zingah has taken to social media to call AKA out for allegedly snatching his hard to find jeans from his house

The media personality shared that his friend left him with no choice but to go public because he really needs his white jeans back

Social media users took to Zingah's comment section and told him to forget about the jeans because AKA has been losing his money on Betway

Zingah has taken to his timeline to call AKA out. The rapper claimed Supa Mega snatched his white jeans a while back.

Zingah called AKA out for allegedly snatching his jeans. Image: @zingah_lotj, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The star hilariously revealed that he decided to go public because the desinger jeans that the Fela In Versace hitmaker took are hard to find. Zingah and AKA have been friends from way back. Their friendship dates back to the days when AKA had Mzansi bopping their heads with Victory Lap.

Taking to Twitter, Zingah shared that the Lemons (Lemonade) rapper left him with no choice. He captioned his post:

"Yo @akaworldwide I really did not wanna make this public but you’ve left me with no choice. I really need my white jeans back, those are hard to find."

Tweeps took to Zingah's comment section to hilariously share that he must just forget about the jeans because AKA lost all his money on Betway.

@yxngzvy commented:

"Forget it chief."

@welby_t wrote:

"He Won't Bring It Back, Betway Messed All His Savings Up."

@MacG_N said:

"Too hard to find!!"

@Youtube_Lenard added:

"Report him, I don’t like people who borrow and never return clothes."

AKA reacts after losing R10k soccer bet

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's favourite EPL side Manchester United lost their match against their arch rivals 6-3. The rapper lost R10 000 after betting for Man U to beat the in-form Pep Guardiola's side.

The Manchester derby took place on Sunday, 2 September. The Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker took to his timeline to share a snap of himself disappointed after the game. He was rocking a Manchester United jersey.

Earlier on the day, AKA took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his Betway ticket. He would have made R66 000 if United won the game.

The star's followers took to his timeline to laugh out loud after his team lost. They roasted him for risking his money on his inconsistent team.

Source: Briefly News