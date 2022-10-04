Nasty C has taken to his timeline to share that he met one of his rap idols Wale while he was out and about in Hollywood

The South African rapper took to his timeline to share a snap and a clip of himself and Wale chopping it up

The young lyricist moved to the US after signing to Def Jam and has been making boss moves in the country an working with some of their artists

Nasty C is living his dreams out in the USA. The young South African rapper shared on his timeline that he met US rapper, Wale.

Nasty C met US rapper Wale while out and about in Hollywood. Image: @nasty_csa, @wale

The There They Go hitmaker took to his timeline to post a snap of himself hanging out with the legend. They were in Hollywood, California at the time.

Taking to Instagram, the star, who relocated to the US since signing to Def Jam, captioned his post:

"A legend pulled up on me yesterday," reports ZAlebs.

Nasty C's verified friends from the US and Mzansi took to his timeline to applaud him for continuing to make boss moves in the entertainment capital of the world. Some shared that they hope Nasty and Wale made a song together.

kelechief said:

"Legends are bound to connect."

nomonde_mthy wrote:

"Tell him I love him for that Matrimony song, classic right there."

jayecane commented:

"Be out that way in a few."

thegiantomos wrote:

"Lets goo!!!!"

x.o.lwazii__m said:

"Legends do coexist."

4durbantv commented:

"Represent Durban hard!"

megacee_tgof wrote:

"Hope you made a song."

juice_6eatz said:

"Great to see this, hope for a collabo."

badmilk.za added:

"Ahhh wena, you really inspire me."

Black Coffee captions stunning pic with Nasty C's new lyrics

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is a fan of Nasty C's music. The Grammy-winning DJ took to social media to share a stunning picture of himself arriving in Naples, Campania in Italy.

The world-renowned music producer captioned the dope snap with some of Nasty C's bars. The rapper dropped fire lyrics in his new single with AKA titled Lemons (Lemonade). In the lit song, the There They Go hitmaker brags about always being out of Mzansi and called himself a Zai Zai.

Zai Zai is a Durban slang meaning foreigner or someone who is always travelling to foreign land. Taking to Twitter, the world-renowned DJ posted a pic of himself arriving in Italy.

