AKA showed his gratitude to Nasty C for their latest major collaboration that has been successful on the music charts

The Composure hitmaker spoke about his work with the young rapper on a podcast titled The Episode

Talking about how he now sees hip-hop after so many years in the industry, AKA explained his current stance on making music

AKA opened up about how much he is growing and the hip-hop music scene. The rapper's latest hit is Lemon (Lemonade), featuring Nasty C. The musician talked about what he's aiming for with his career right now and gave a bit of praise to Nasty.

AKA spoke about the direction he plans on taking his music and admitted Nasty C helped him on his journey. Image: Instagram /Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

AKA supporters reacted to their favourite artist showing a different side to him on a podcast. The rapper says he clearly knows how he wants to approach things in his music now.

AKA talks about Nasty C during podcast interview

TimesLIVE reports that AKA was on The Episode where he talked about how his music career. The musician said he no longer feels competitive when compared to others. He said the song with Nasty C helped him focus on creating the best art for the fans. He said:

“For me it's about vibes right now in my career. I’m making music from a perspective of, I want to make music that I can ride around and listen to in the future,”

Fans appreciated AKA's honesty. Many peeps applauded him for being honest with himself about where he wanted to take his art.

LEVNTHEVCTIVIS commented:

"When you feature Nasty C make sure the song is fire becauses he'll deliver a great verse for real."

LOUD™ News commented:

"THE GOAT!"

Prince®️ commented:

"That’s a grownup say, well done Supamega you are a legend and let idiots beef and compete.

Prato Da Jantar commented:

"Legacy."

Bongie Mayaba commented:

"SupaMega much love."

Sandile Mzayifa commented:

"Supa Mega forever."

Source: Briefly News