Nasty C, a South African rapper, recently took to his timeline to share the good news with his dedicated fans

The musician revealed that his YouTube channel now has over one million subscribers who eagerly await his posts

South African netizens and celebrities have flocked to his comments section to congratulate Nasty C

Nasty C is the first Mzansi rapper to reach one million subscribers on Youtube. Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Nasty C is clearly miles ahead of the South African rap game. The Lemonade rapper recently passed one million subscribers on Youtube, making him the first rapper in Mzansi to do so.

Nasty C took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot that clearly shows the massive number of subscribers. He captioned the photo with gratitude, thanking his fans and telling them he loves them.

"TALK TO ME NICE!!!! 1M SUBS THANK YOU IVYSON ARMY!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!!"

Nasty C posted the following on Instagram:

The post attracted a large crowd of his ecstatic fans. However, some well-known Mzansi faces were also spotted in the comments section. South African celebrities and netizens congratulated Nasty C, writing in the comments section:

@casspernyovest said:

"Crazy things"

@geminimaejor shared:

"‍♂️‍♂️ say what ?!!"

@laza_hlangus posted:

"First SA rapper to reach 1 million subs . You flex different "

@tendaisiandwa wrote:

"To think this is only the beginning "

@dillodwayne replied:

"4 million on Instagram is coming soon "

@mrapperlyrics commented:

"We love you more bro ❤️"

@m2k_clothing_store also said:

"One love blood ❤️"

@tyler4vegas added:

"You made history"

Nasty C announces collaboration with Gaming Franchise Call of Duty

Briefly News previously reported Nasty C's latest business moves have enthralled his entire fan base. The rapper, who has given South Africans numerous hits, announced that he intends to make a name for himself outside of the music industry.

On social media, Nasty C announced his collaboration with Call of Duty. The iconic game is a popular series that had fans of the artist excited that they would be able to play it easily.

Nasty C applauded himself in the post's caption, writing, "this is only the beginning." Local musicians were ecstatic about the news, with Cassper Nyovest among those who congratulated him.

