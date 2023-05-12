An expensive Samsung TV hit the South African market, and the public reacted to the exorbitant price tag attached to it

People were in disbelief when they saw the million rand price range of the high-tech TV that can only be bought in Johannesburg

Online users discussed how ironic it was that an electronic appliance of its magnitude would be available in South Africa

Eskom's loadshedding made the launch of a Tv worth a million an eye-rolling moment. Mzansi peeps were less than keen when they saw the Samsung Micro LED TV was available in one location and for an arm and a leg.

Samsung's latest TV model went viral as it cost millions of rands. Image/Sean Gallup

Source: TikTok

People shared their opinion about the pricey tech. Many discussed how the appliance could not be of much use in Mzansi.

Micro LED TV by Samsung fetches millions on the market

According to News24, Samsung dropped the latest TV, which can cost between 1.4 million and R3 million, depending on the size. The TV is also in Africa's richest square mile, Kramvilee, Sandton.

Samsung TV reminds SA of Eskom disaster

People were not excited to hear about the TV, knowing it is beyond their budget. Many commented on the Twitter post to say that even if they could afford it, loadshedding would ruin the experience.

@TebogoT17 commented:

"Does it help in the country of darkness."

@Teejay_Mpe commented:

"At this price it needs to work even when there’s loadshedding and switch on at sound of my voice coz wow millions for tv yhoooo."

@Litha_Matsho commented:

"Bought Samsung Curve TV for R75 000 and when the power box cable stopped working we were told that the TV is discontinued they don’t make those parts anymore . Spend that 3 mil at your own risk."

@Truth_Peace_ commented:

"Hope it’s solar powered for that price."

@Tau_Magare commented:

"With our on and off electricity, the TV won’t last."

