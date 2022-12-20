Siv Ngesi has shared that he wants the current ANC-led government gone after his area was hit by Stage 6 loadshedding recently

The Woman King actor took to his timeline and urged South Africans to unite against the current government and remove them from power

South Africans agreed with Siv with some also saying they are tired of loadshedding while areas with people who work in Parliament always have power

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Siv Ngesi is not happy with current leadership of Mzansi. The Woman King actor wants the current government gone for failing to keep the lights on.

Siv Ngesi wants the current leadership gone after Eskom implemented Stage 6 loadshedding. Image: @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

The fuming media personality took to social media to urge South Africans to join him and take action against the ANC-led government. The government rubbed Siv Ngesi up the wrong way when Eskom implemented Stage 6 loadshedding in Mzansi.

According to Daily Sun, Siv took to Instagram to share that he has seen countries around the world unite against their governments. He added:

"It's time we take out the trash once again."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi reacts to Siv Ngesi's comments

Peeps took to Siv's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many of them agreed with him.

masixole_chuma said:

"Look, I love SA, but first chance I get I'm out. I owe my wife and future kids a better life. This isn't the SA I want to live in."

miki_pixi_pedro wrote:

"What can we do? Where do we start?"

sueinthemothercity commented:

"How can a country function without power (in both senses of the word)?"

alphabetsocial said:

"Why, why aren’t we doing anything??? We all just accept the status quo! It’s become unplayable."

jodeeveldsman wrote:

"Some areas don't even have loadshedding eg..Marina da Gama...I know people that live in that area...they say many parliamentarians live in the area, so they're exempt from loadshedding...so not right."

th0r1o added:

"Wish more of our celebs and influencers would rally our nation up like you are doing. Thank you Siv!"

Eskom predicts loadshedding will continue until 2027

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa's government after Eskom reportedly predicted that loadshedding will continue until 2027.

The Mail & Guardian reported that the power utility's troubles will not be resolved in the near future. The publication posted on Facebook that Eskom shared that the power outages will likely continue for the next five years.

Fuming South Africans took to the outlet's comment section and blamed Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly claiming earlier this year that his government streamlined measures to deal with the crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News