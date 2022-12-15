Fikile Mbalula has urged Prasa to allow hawkers to operate freely on public trains because it's their way of making a living

The Minister of Transport also said singing and praying by passengers is harmless and should not be prohibited

South Africans reacted on social media about Mbalula's position on Prasa's ban and some people said it was a campaign ploy

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula wants the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to change its policy that prohibits hawkers to sell their goods on new public trains.

The rail agency has also placed a ban on singing and preaching from passengers during their commute.

Mbalula made his stance clear during an oversight visit of the Naledi to Johannesburg corridor and the route will be used to transport people from Soweto, reported News24.

"Leave hawkers alone. I used to be a hawker selling peanuts. Hawkers are guaranteed to earn a living by selling in trains. You have guards to arrest them if they commit criminality. Please don’t allow them to sell alcohol. I know they are creative in selling alcohol. Let's not have arguments.

The minister said that religious people praising during their commute are harmless and don't commit any crimes.

"We can not call these trains “isitimela Sabantu” and ban hawkers who are the working class, who come on trains early in the morning, might want refreshments and some song and prayer."

Noma Kase said:

"Let people preach and if they want to."

Matome Mathekga mentioned:

"He is trying to be a populist, he knows very well that those people are causing noise and mayhem."

Lawrence Nyathi stated:

"People make a living selling on trains. Whoever made that decision must rethink it."

Nthweshi Thokoane added:

"What does the Bill of Rights say Mr Mbalula? Indeed, a politician is dangerous when looking for votes."

Chaini Mareka posted:

"Mbalula is not using a Train. He must leave Prasa management to do their duties without interference."

Mmusetsi Mosweu said:

"He is buying face this one."

