Zoleka Mandela had her fans laughing out loud when she revealed that she had bought her baby a Range Rover Evoque

The mother of six, who always shares baby updates on her Instagram page, posted cute snaps of her youngest daughter in a white walking ring

The author's fans loved her sense of humour and played along with the jokes, congratulating the baby on her new whip

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zoleka Mandela is not letting her cancer diagnosis stop her from enjoying small milestones with her babies.

Zoleka Mandela showed off the latest ride she bought for her daughter. Image: @zolekamandela.

Source: Instagram

The author and media personality recently started treatments for cancer after being diagnosed with cancer in her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips. Her social media family have been sharing messages of hope and strength to their fav.

Mandela is known for always sharing details about her six children. She recently had her fans rolling with laughter when she announced that she had bought her baby girl her first set of wheels. According to ZAlebs, the doting mom said the new ride is often confused with a baby walking ring, but it's a Range Rover Evoque. She wrote:

"I bought my baby a new car today … It’s typically confused with a baby walking ring but this right here is my dream car - A (White) Range Rover Evoque with a Pearl White interior. I told her it has to sleep/be parked at home for the first night - She’ll be paying it off in instalments to pay me back over a period of six months!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zoleka Mandela's Instagram followers loved the humour. They all played along in the comments section, congratulating the baby on her ride.

@zeezamandayi said:

"Girls with convertibles love it love it."

@drmo22 added:

"Yesssss girl!! She’s such a beauty! Congrats on your new wheel baby girl!! Mama @zolekamandela pls check your DM. It’s urgent. Thank you."

@cnate_seleb wrote:

"Bona Ngce got her driver's license and a new set of wheels, girl gotta do what a Girls gotta do. Step on it mama."

@sinoxolo_delanto noted:

"Congrats new driver ❤️please don't cause accidents on the road ."

@jeanykgomotso commented:

"Learner driver in house ."

Thuso Mbedu busts some cool dance moves at a family function, fans can’t get enough of the viral video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thuso Mbedu might be based overseas, but she can still bust some local dance moves. The South African movie star wowed her fans when she shared a video from a family function she hosted.

The award-winning actress has been topping trends and hogging headlines a lot lately following the release of her star-studded action-packed movie, The Woman King.

According to TimesLIVE, the star admitted that she had missed tasty South African braai food. She also added that the event was a small gathering with her closest friends and family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News