Zozibini Tunzi recently set social media timelines on fire with a fiery outfit she wore to an event

The former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe showed off her glowing skin in a backless figure-hugging dress

Fans flocked to the post's comments section to remind the beauty queen to keep on sharing hot pictures

Zozibini Tunzi wowed her millions of fans and followers with some hot snaps. The Miss Universe 2019 flaunted her hourglass figure in a fitting dress.

Zozibini Tunzi set Instagram on fire with her sizzling pictures. Image: @zozitunzi.

Source: Instagram

Undoubtedly one of the most popular and most loved Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, the Eastern Cape native reminded fans why she is regarded as the most beautiful woman in the world.

Heading to her Instagram page, Zozi Tunzi, who was a guest speaker at the Viva Foundation in Curaçao, served body, skin, and face in one post. The beauty queen left her followers drooling with the hot snaps.

The Miss Universe 2019's fans and industry colleagues were wowed by her unmatched beauty. The post's comments section was filled with flattering comments for the queen.

@rafaelfritzenn said:

"She is the most beautiful queen we ever had as a miss."

@susumadmac added:

"Thanks so much for inspiring my daughters this morning, they loved meeting you at the empowerment event.❤️ Hope you liked our gift."

@lesbiarodriguezc noted:

'Beautiful queen, two thousand and nineteen, greetings from Honduras."

@tafadzwanyamukapa commented:

"You can complete for miss universe again and still win it!!"

@bimp0595 wrote:

"Gorgeous❤️ loving you from Panama!!"

@juniantanugraha added:

"How many time you go to barbershop a week miss."

@rosahandmadeinsa commented:

"I want the Zozi doll, not even for my daughter but for myself please."

Source: Briefly News