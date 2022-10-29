DJ Zinhle went on Twitter to share how proud she is of her husband, Murdah Bongz, for releasing his first album

Tweeps didn't want to hear that from Zinhle, as most blamed her for ending the legendary group Black Motion

Angry trolls told her to hush and celebrate in private because she was rubbing salt into their wounds

DJ ZInhle gets backlash for gloating about her husband Mörda. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle, who used to be South Africa's darling, just can't catch a break on Twitter anymore. Tweeps attacked her for celebrating Murdah Bongz's new album, which is currently number 1 on Apple Music.

People said Zinhle is gloating about her husband's album because she was behind Black Motion's split, insinuating that her plan is paying off. Bitter trolls then told her to be proud of Murdah in private.

Black Motion members Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol went their separate ways earlier this year, and Murdah released Asante as his first solo album, reported Zalebs.

Zinhle opened up her life to public scrutiny with her reality show The Unexpected, which airs on Showmax. Ever since its premiere, the public feels like she's not as sweet as they made her out to be.

Read some comments from her Twitter post below:

@NkanyisoNNgcobo said:

"Wahlukanisa iBlack Motion wena."

@Mjovo_slender mentioned:

"Bathong are you back here for more abuse? Go and be proud of him in your bedroom who cares."

@yxngzvy asked:

"But is he proud of you?"

@brooklyn_effect asked:

"Do people really choose to wake up and spread unnecessary hate for no reason? Getting no paycheck for it at all?"

@Bestah17 added:

"You ruined black motion."

@SihleNgema16 tweeted:

"Give details on how to be a gone girl because you're really in love."

