Who is Nicole Bexley? Age, boyfriend, nickname, measurements, career, net worth

The adult film industry has opened up many doors for people worldwide. In today's society, working in the industry is seen as a legitimate profession, and those who work in it must be treated with decency and respect. Who is Nicole Bexley? She is an American adult actress and model.

Does Nicole Bexley have a nickname? Yes, the xxx celebrity is also known as Eyy Nicole. She is like many other celebrities and famous personalities who have not disclosed much about their personal details. However, she has recently gained fame because of her acting and modelling. This article highlights some of the fine details about this adult film star from Miami.

Nicole Bexley's profiles

Full name: Nicole Bexley

Nicole Bexley Nickname: Eyy Nicole

Eyy Nicole Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 21st July 1997

21st July 1997 Age: 25 years (as of July 2022)

25 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height in feet: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements inches: 33-26-36

33-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 83.8-58-91

83.8-58-91 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Years active: 2015 - 2018

2015 - 2018 Profession: Former adult actress and model

Former adult actress and model Net worth: $600,000

$600,000 Instagram: @nicolebexelyfp

@nicolebexelyfp Twitter:

Nicole Bexley's bio

Where is Nicole Bexley's place of birth? The adult film actress was born in Miami, Florida, USA; however, details about her family, childhood life and educational background are not available.

What is Nicole Bexley's religion? According to some sources, the adult movie star is said to be a Christian.

How old is Nicole Bexley?

The model was born on 21st July 1997; therefore, as of 2022, Nicole Bexley's age is 25 years. She is of American national with mixed ethnicity, and her birth sign is Scorpio.

Nicole Bexley's profession

The American actress began her career in the adult entertainment industry in 2015, working for the film company BB Network at the age of 18 years. She has appeared in almost 60 adult films between 2015 and 2018. She left the industry in 2018 to pursue other ventures.

Some of Nicole's acting credits are as follows:

Don't Break Me

Round and Brown

Dare Dorm

Stranded Teens

Money Talks

Real Ex-Girlfriends

Pervs On Patrol

My Dirty Maid

Besides acting, Bexley has amassed fame on social media platforms, especially Instagram and Twitter. Her Instagram account, which she used to express her physique as a model, had been inactivated, but she still uses Twitter interchangeably.

Nicole Bexley's Twitter account contains bold and pronounced images of her acting and modelling, and she shares these images on her other social media pages. In addition, the internet personality's Instagram account was reopened in 2018.

Who is Nicole Bexley's boyfriend?

Who is she dating at the moment? The celebrity star is cagey about her boyfriend, and there is scarce information about who she is dating. She has no information concerning her previous relationships and has not mentioned whether or not she is in a relationship.

Physical appearance

What is Nicole Bexley's height? The adult film star is five feet and two inches (157 cm) tall, while Nicole Bexley's weight is 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. She has a slim body with black eyes and black hair.

Her body measurement in inches is 33-26-36. She has tattoos on her hips and left arm and a tongue and navel piercing.

Nicole Bexley's net worth

The primary source of income for the actress is acting in adult videos and sponsorship. Her actual net worth is not verified, but according to some sources, her net worth is said to be around $600 thousand. Her primary source of income source is her modelling career and acting.

Nicole Bexley debuted her acting skills in 2015, and over the next three years, she perfected her skills and rose to become a famous adult actress who is captivating her fans both on social media and on adult sites across the globe. Like most celebrities, her personal details remain unknown, and she has also not revealed much about her future prospects after she quit acting.

Briefly News