Mariahlynn's age, family, and career: A complete biography

Mariahlynn's age has been subject to public scrutiny since she made her TV debut starring in the reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York. The American rapper is also a cast member on Baddies' fourth and fifth seasons. Having bounced around different foster homes as a child, her story is as inspiring as it is intriguing.

Mariahlynn posing for the camera. Photo: @mariahlynnboss (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In recent years, Mariahlynn has been making waves in music and television. But there is so much more to her than meets the eye. Stemming from a humble background, she had to defy the odds and make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. From Mariahlynn's challenging personal life to her musical journey, prepare to be astonished by her story.

Mariahlynn's profile summary

Full name Mariahlynn Jacoby-Araujo Nickname Mariah Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1990 Age 34 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Jersey City, New Jersey, USA Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5'6'' (168 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Body measurements 34-26-35 in (86-66-89 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Bisexual Marital status Unmarried Parents Tasha Jacoby and Raphael Araujo Siblings 2 (Victoria Ramos and Icelynn Jacoby) Profession Songwriter, rapper, reality TV star Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

What is Mariahlynn's age?

Mariahlynn Jacoby-Araujo (aged 34 as of 2024) was born on 17 July 1990 in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. In 2023, she took to Instagram to celebrate her special day via a post that read:

On 7/17, a Boss was born.

Beyond Mariah’s on-screen persona, many are eager to uncover lesser-known details about who she is when the cameras are not rolling. Here are juicy facts about the multi-talented artist!

Mariahlynn's ethnicity is mixed

The reality TV star's mom, Tasha Jacoby, is Italian, while her father, Raphael Araujo, is Puerto Rican.

Rapper Mariahlynn rocking a white outfit. Photo: @mariahlynnboss on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The celebrity parents separated when Mariahlynn was young, and her mother got remarried. The rapper has two half-sisters, Victoria Ramos and Icelynn Jacoby.

She had a rough childhood

Mariahlynn's mom had several run-ins with the law, often leaving her daughter in her grandmother's or aunt's care. During a November 2019 interview with VH1, the songwriter shared her dark past, saying:

I was young when my mom was incarcerated. She had got into an altercation and had an unlawful weapon charge.

Through a friend, Mariah later on discovered that her mom also had an addiction problem. Due to her inability to take care of her kids, the rapper and her sister had to go through the foster care system.

Mariahlynn only got temporary custody of Victoria when she was 16. While Tasha is now a free citizen, she still works to repair the broken relationship with her daughters.

Mariahlynn's worked several odd jobs to fend for her siblings

As her sister's legal guardian, the hip-hop star was the family's sole provider. Early in her career, she worked as a go-go dancer to make ends meet.

Mariahlynn during a photoshoot. Photo: @mariahlynnboss (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mariahlynn has severally acknowledged how these jobs ultimately shaped her into the woman she is today.

She released her debut single in 2015

Mariah entered the music scene with Once Upon a Time, a song produced by DJ Self. Below are some of her other hits and the amount of YouTube views they have garnered as of 16 October 2024:

Too Much Money (2017) - 1.2 million views

(2017) - 1.2 million views Tab Reloaded (2018) – 1.3 million views

(2018) – 1.3 million views Money Gun (2022) – 69k views

Mariah rose to stardom by starring in Love & Hip Hop: New York

The reality star joined the show's cast in 2025 for its sixth season. Her appearance on the show mainly encompassed her personal struggles and musical journey. Mariah starred in Wild N’ Out (2018) and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (2017-2019).

Mariahlynn's net worth is impressive

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mariah is worth $1 million. She has amassed this wealth from her musical career, which includes album sales and streaming royalties, and her reality television career.

Her first relationship was with a girl

In her interview with VH1, the rapper revealed that she once dated a girl for three and a half years. Interestingly, her girlfriend was the first to notice Tasha's addiction problem.

Rapper Mariahlynn rocking pink hair (L). Mariah wearing blue shorts (R). Photo: @mariahlynnboss (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Since then, Mariah has been romantically linked with Rich Dollaz, James R. and Cisco Rosado, her Love & Hip Hop: New York co-stars.

She has reportedly undergone plastic surgery

While speaking to American rapper Remy Ma during a 2017 episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Mariah confined her about how she feels about her body, stating:

Social media has a perception of how a rapper should look. I can go under the knife to adjust some of my physical features.

Although Remy warned her about bending to online pressure, many speculate that the rapper did the opposite. There have been rumours that Mariahlynn underwent breast augmentation.

FAQs

Starring in a reality TV show means sharing a portion of your personal life with the public. Below are some frequently asked questions about Mariahlynn:

What is Mariahlynn's real name?

The hip-hop star's full name is Mariahlynn Jacoby-Araujo. However, she sometimes uses Mariah, a shortened version of her first name.

What is Mariahlynn's nationality?

Mariahlynn holds American nationality. On the other hand, she is of Italian and Puerto Rican descent.

Who are Mariahlynn's sisters?

Mariah has two sisters, Victoria Ramos and Icelynn Araujo. They all live in New York, United States.

Mariahlynn posing for a photo. Photo: @mariahlynnboss (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Mariahlynn's husband?

The topic of Mariah's love life has always sparked controversy. Although she is not married, she has been in several relationships. The rapper is presumably single.

Does Mariahlynn have kids?

It appears the songwriter has yet to earn the title mother. She is focused on taking care of her sister and nephew, Elias.

What is Mariahlynn's height?

Mariah stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 65 kilograms (143 lbs). Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 cm). She features brown hair and blue eyes.

This article answers the many searches for, 'What is Mariahlynn's age?' The rapper, 34, has appeared on several reality TV shows. Her vibrant personality and catchy rap tunes have captivated the attention of many.

