Who is Kaitlyn Dever's partner? A look at her dating history and private life

Kaitlyn Dever is a versatile actress named one of Variety's 10 Actors to Watch. She has become one of Hollywood's top emerging young actresses. However, fans' curiosity has been piqued as to who Kaitlyn Dever's partner could be. This is due to the actress' demeanour and Instagram outlook, which have not been suggestive of her involvement in a romantic relationship.

Kaitlyn Dever at the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Kaitlyn Dever became famous thanks to her outstanding acting skills in Justified, Last Man Standing, Unbelievable, and Dopesick. Her performances in Unbelievable and Dopesick earned her Golden Globe Award nominations. These shows and many others have earned her a considerable following, and people are interested in learning more about Kaitlyn Dever's relationships.

Profile summary

Full name Kaitlyn Rochelle Dever Gender Female Date of birth 21 December 1996 Age 27 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'3" (160 cm) Weight 177 lbs (53 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Mother Kathy Dever Father Tim Dever Siblings 2 (Mady Dever and Jane Dever) Ex-relationships Nico Hiraga, Ansel Elgort, Ben Platt, Travis Tope Relationship status Single Profession Actress Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram

Who is Kaitlyn Dever's partner?

Research suggests Kaitlyn Dever does not have a boyfriend. The 27-year-old is focused on advancing her career.

Kaitlyn Dever's dating history

Since Kaitlyn stepped into the spotlight in 2009, she has been seen with several guys in the industry. However, it is necessary to note that she or her acclaimed boyfriends did not confirm most of the rumours.

Ansel Elgort

Actor Ansel Elgort at his first Calligraphy and Photography exhibition at Kaikai Kiki Gallery in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

Kaitlyn is rumoured to have dated Ansel Elgort, a co-star in the Men, Women & Children show. Dever and Elgort sparked dating rumours in 2014 when they were 19 and 17, respectively.

Fans have seen them several times, including in the Men, Women, & Children premiere. Their time together has led fans to speculate that their relationship is beyond professional.

Travis Tope

Actor Travis Tope at the Men, Women and Children premiere at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kaitlyn Dever's relationship with Travis Tope was borne out of their encounter as co-stars on the popular TV series Last Man Standing between 2016 and 2017. Their exceptional on-screen chemistry fuelled speculations about their dating.

Despite all the speculations, neither Dever nor Tope has attested to this tattle. The silence has left the topic of intrigue and discussion among followers ongoing.

Nico Hiraga

Nico Hiraga at The Skatepark Project Gala at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Rumours of Kaitlyn Dever dating anyone died down after 2014, when she broke up with Ansel, even though there was no controversy or headlines as to why. However, her dating buzz reignited after she and Nico Kaitlyn's appearance in the 2019 movie Booksmart. It was believed that they hooked up in October 2021.

Ben Platt

Ben Platt at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Dear Evan Hansen brought Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever together. During filming, they lived together during the quarantine period of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.

Their togetherness and snuggling up during filming sparked unconfirmed dating rumours. In November 2022, Platt made a shocking announcement that repudiated their dating rumours. He revealed he was engaged to his boyfriend, fellow actor Noah Galvin.

Is Kaitlyn Dever married?

There has never been a report of Dever getting engaged or married. It is also not known if she is currently dating anyone. However, any news of her engagement or marriage will create a massive buzz among her fans, who are curious to learn about her love life and relationships.

Are Kaitlyn and Mady Dever twins?

The young emerging actress has no twin sister but rather two younger sisters. Kaitlyn Dever's siblings are Mady and Jane. Mady is also an actress and has been featured in movies like Tully, released in 2018; Beulahbelle: Raleigh, released in 2020; and Finish Line, released in 2016.

Frequently asked questions

Since Kaitlyn Dever shot into the limelight, many fans have been curious about her private and professional life. Below are some of the questions fans have asked and the best answers so far:

What is Kaitlyn Dever's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kaitlyn Dever is worth $3 million, which accrues from her salaries and income.

Who is Kaitlyn Dever dating? The actress is reportedly single, though she has previously dated different men.

What is Kaitlyn Dever's age? The actress is 27 years old; she was born on 21 December 1996.

What is Kaitlyn Dever's height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.

Does Kaitlyn Dever have a twin sister? Kaitlyn does not have a twin sister but has two younger sisters, Mady and Jane Dever.

Is Kaitlyn Dever in a relationship? Kaitlyn Dever is not known to be involved in a romantic relationship with anyone.

Kaitlyn Dever has garnered a massive fan base through her years of acting. She has also kept this fan base on their toes, speculating about the kind of love life she has been leading. Despite followers' interest in her affair, her dealings with romantic relationships have remained intriguing, and fans are left to speculate who Kaitlyn Dever's partner is.

