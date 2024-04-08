Jenette McCurdy's boyfriend timeline: Her love life and dating history

Jennette McCurdy has come a long way from her early days as a Nickelodeon sweetheart to her current success as a director, singer, and author. Considering that she has achieved so much in her career, most fans have been interested in Jennette McCurdy's boyfriend and her past relationships.

Jennette McCurdy spoke onstage at The Future of Audiobooks Event with Spotify in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder, Taylor Hill/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When questioned about her love life in 2022, the Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy disclosed that she has been in a "healthy, loving" relationship for about six years. Despite that, she rarely discusses her partner's identity. So, what is there to know about Jennette McCurdy's love life?

Jennette McCurdy's profile summary

Full name Jennette Michelle Faye McCurdy Nickname Net Net, Nettie, Jennie, and Nette Gender Female Date of birth 26 June 1992 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Long Beach, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'2" (157 cm) Weight 51 kg (113 lbs) Body measurements in inches 35-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 89-66-92 Shoe 5 Dress 8 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Debra McCurdy Father Mark McCurdy Siblings 3 Marital status Single Profession Singer, writer, director, producer and former actress Net worth $3.5 million Social media handles Instagram, X (Twitter), Tiktok, Facebook, YouTube

Who is Jenette McCurdy's boyfriend?

Jenette McCurdy seems to be single and not in any love relationship. Who would eventually become the love of her life and possibly hold the title of husband is partly what fans are curious to see.

The former iCarly actress has dated Jesse Carere and Andre Drummond. However, it is important to note that while some of the relationships were confirmed, others were only rumours. Here is a timeline of Jennette McCurdy's ex-boyfriends and romantic involvement.

Jesse Carere (2015 - 2016)

Canadian actor Jesse Carere. Photo: Valery Hache/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Jennette McCurdy and Jesse Carere's work on the Netflix show Between translated into a relationship in 2014. McCurdy later confirmed their relationship in an interview.

Their relationship reportedly lasted for a year, and while it is uncertain what led to the breakup, McCurdy removed all of Carere's pictures from her social media accounts.

Paul Glaser (2010)

Actor/Director Paul Michael Glaser spoke during the 41st Humanitas Prize Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Jennette McCurdy and Paul Glaser's love affair caused a buzz when the former actress confirmed that they dated in the memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died. Paul Glaser was the iCarly script manager.

The age difference got people talking about them; she was 19 then, and he was 13 years her senior. But the actress disclosed that the relationship ended before she lost her mom to cancer in September 2013.

Max Ehrich (2010 - 2011) (rumoured)

Max Ehrich at the Affinity Nightlife's Grammy After Party at Academy LA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Before Max Ehrich briefly engaged with Demi Lovato, fans speculated that he dated the former actress after his appearance on iCarly in 2010. The rumours circulated from September 2010 to September 2011.

Ehrich is known for his roles in Southern Gospel, Stacked Against You, and American Princess and the fact that the duo frequently appeared together at events necessitated the rumour. Nevertheless, in 2016, Max clarified on Twitter that they were just friends, ending the speculation.

Paul Butcher (2005 - 2006)

Paul Butcher at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's 24th annual Party on the Pier at Pacific Park. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Jennette and Paul Butcher first met in school in 2005 and had the privilege of working together on the American comedy series Zoey 101 in the episode Bad Girl the same year. Their relationship rumouredly began in June and ended in March the following year.

Graham Patrick Martin (2004) (rumoured)

Graham Patrick Martin at a Walt Disney Company Golden Globe Awards Post-Show Celebration. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Jenette had an unconfirmed relationship with Graham. Graham is best known for his recurring role as Eldridge on Two and a Half Men. The rumour claimed they dated from September 2004 until 2008, when they went their separate ways. While neither has addressed these speculations, some fans believe Patrick is Jennette McCurdy's first boyfriend.

Jennette McCurdy and Andre Drummond's relationship caught some people off guard because it appeared odd. Andre Drummond is an American basketball player for the Chicago Bulls of the NBA. Their relationship was brief in 2013, lasting only about a week.

No, Jennette McCurdy and Steven Grayhm did not date but were simply co-stars and friends. The duo appeared in the second season of the Canadian survivalist thriller Between, where Steven Grayhm portrayed Liam Cullen. However, that did not make Jennette McCurdy Liam's girlfriend.

Who is Joe, Jennette McCurdy’s boyfriend?

Country musician Joe Nichols rumouredly was Jennette McCurdy’s boyfriend, but they only have a friendly relationship. This was apparent when they shared the stage during the American Nation Awards ceremony on 6 December 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada, fueling speculations of a romantic relationship.

There was also a time when some spread rumours of Jennette McCurdy and her boyfriend in Hawaii in 2012.

Who is Jennette McCurdy dating now?

Despite numerous names being linked to the Sam and Cat actress, Jennette McCurdy's love life is currently on hold as she has yet to confirm the identity of any partner. Currently, she appears to be single. But, admonishing younger ones on the need to never rush into any relationship, she had this to say:

If you've never had a boyfriend, don't worry your little head one more second. Work hard at whatever you enjoy doing, have lots of fun with your friends, and enjoy time with your family (believe it or not, it is possible.) When the time is right, you'll meet the guy that is right.

Fans who closely follow the lifestyle of the former actress have constantly wondered who Jennette McCurdy's boyfriend is. Although many names have been linked to her, and she has been involved in past relationships, Jennette has opted for a more private life, keeping her romance out of the public eye.

READ ALSO: Hannah Waddingham's dating history and relationships timeline

As published on Briefly, Hannah Waddingham is a British actress and singer born to Melodie Kelly, an opera singer. The Academy of Live and Recorded Arts graduate boasts a four-octave vocal range and is best known for playing Rebecca Welton in the smash hit series Ted Lasso.

With two Emmy Awards, the star's impressive career often attracts questions about Hannah Waddingham's dating history and relationship status.

Source: Briefly News