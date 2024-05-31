Jodie Foster's relationships & dating history: A look at her love life

Relationships among actors and actresses in Hollywood are often described as a roller coaster for several reasons, including their never-ending divorces. Such is the case with Jodie Foster's relationships with people within and outside the American entertainment industry.

Jodie Foster is a very interesting actress not only because of the several accolades she has garnered from her work in the industry but also because of her sexual orientation. She has been around for a while and romantically linked with both men and women.

Profile summary

Birth name Alicia Christian Foster Nickname Jodie Foster Gender Female Date of birth 19 November 1962 Age 61 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Gay Height 5'3" (161 cm) Weight 55 kg Body measurements 33-24-33 in (86-61-84 cm) Shoe size 7.5 (US) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Evelyn Ella "Brandy" (née Almond) Father Lucius Fisher Foster III Siblings Lucinda, Constance, and Lucius, as well as three half-brothers Marital status Married Wife Alexandra Hedison Children Two School Lycée Français de Los Angeles College/University Yale University Profession Actress, filmmaker Net worth $100 million

Jodie Foster's relationships

Jodie Foster's girlfriends were primarily distinguished figures throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, although most remained unconfirmed. In the 1990s, she allegedly dated actress Nastassja Kinski, Gillian Anderson, and theatre director and playwright Tina Landau.

She did not date only women. Jodie Foster's boyfriends include a rumoured relationship with Julian Sands and Russell Crowe. But needful to note is that the details of her relationship were mostly unconfirmed except for a few.

Jodie Foster's dating history includes several rumoured relationships, one with fellow actor Kelly McGill, though their relationship was brief. Other relationships she had are discussed below:

Gina Schock

Gina Schock and Jodie Foster's romance happened in the 1980s. Gina was a drummer on The Go-Go's, an all-female rock band. Like most of Jodie's dating history, their alleged relationship remains vastly unverified.

Julian Sands

In the early 1990s, Foster was in a hot romance with British actor Julian Sands. They met through mutual friends in the movie industry and quickly fostered a strong relationship that ended as fast as it started. Her involvement with Sands was one of the few confirmed public relationships.

Cydney Bernard

Jodie Foster and Cydney Bernard's romance began when they were acquainted at Sommersby in 1993. Although Bernard is often referred to as Jodie Foster's ex-wife, they kept the relationship private, but it was a committed one that went on for almost two decades.

Her status as Jodie Foster's first wife became public knowledge in 2007 after Jodie acknowledged it in an interview with Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast. She had described Bernard as "my beautiful Cydney, who sticks with me through all the rotten and the bliss."

The couple split in 2008 but was reportedly amicable, although rumours said that Jodie's romance with another woman led to their breakup.

Cynthia Mort

After separating from Cydney in 2008, the award-winning actress briefly dated screenwriter and producer Cynthia Mort. The two were introduced on the set of The Brave One in 2007 and began dating in 2008. The relationship was over within a few years, but they were mostly hush-hush about it.

Who is Jodie Foster's partner now?

Foster's current wife is Alexandra Hedison, a photographer and actress renowned for her role in The L Word. They have been together since 2013. They met in Los Angeles through mutual acquaintances and forged a romantic connection.

The lovebirds married in April 2014, but whether people addressed Hedison as Jodie Foster's husband or vice versa is unknown. The lovebirds have been seen together at various events, including the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where Jodie was awarded an Honorary Palme d'Or.

After Jodie was nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture, Hedison took to her IG handle and posted the following:

What happens in quarantine stays in quarantine. Every day I’m a proud wife but today you get a special shout-out in the remote land of IG. I’ll have to show you my phone for you to see this but still…I’m shouting from the rooftops. Congratulations to you, @taharrahimofficiel & everyone involved in this important film @themauritanian #goldenglobes

How many biological children does Jodie Foster have?

She has two biological kids. They are Charles Charlie Bernard and Christopher Kitt Bernard Foster.

Who did Jodie Foster have a child with?

The identity of the father of Foster's children is unknown. Jodie's gay partner and first wife, Cydney Bernard, shared parenting responsibility with her until the kids became of legal age.

Frequently asked questions

Jodie Foster's relationships beg several questions, but she only provides concrete answers in interviews and award speeches. Below are some curious inquiries from several people about him and the best answers given:

Who was Jodie Foster's first wife? Cydney Bernard is her first wife, and they have been married for about 15 years.

How many times has Jodie Foster been married? She has been married twice.

How old is Jodie Foster? She is 61 years old.

Was Jodie Foster's mother an actress? She only worked in the movie industry, first as a publicist and later as a talent manager.

Jodie Foster's relationships and dating history show there is no hiding place in showbiz, no matter how low-profile the individual prefers. She continues to enjoy her life as a professional actress while basking in the bliss of romance.

