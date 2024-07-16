Blue Mbombo stunned many followers when she revealed her new bald look after cutting her hair

The influencer tragically lost her mother, and her new do may be a sign of tradition and transition

Nevertheless, supporters showed love to Blue and flooded her with endless compliments on her new look

Blue Mbombo cut her hair after her mother's passing. Images: blue_mbombo

Blue Mbombo is rocking a new look after recently chopping off her hair to go bald, and her supporters are loving it!

Blue Mbombo does the big chop

Influencer and content creator, Blue Mbombo, is sporting a new look and decided to show it off to her supporters.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one retired her weaves for a sleek bald look, embracing her bare beauty.

Though it may hint that Blue is retiring the old for the new, or as Coco Chanel said, "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life," the meaning might be more profound than that.

Briefly News reported on the influencer and her twin sister, Brown, tragically losing their beloved mother in May 2024.

The symbolism of Blue's big chop may represent the African tradition of loved ones cutting their hair after one of their own has passed away, although it's unknown whether Brown has done the same:

"All of me."

Mzansi shows love to Blue Mbombo

Supporters are loving Blue's new look and gave it a solid thumbs-up:

khosi_twala was stunned:

"Oh my goodness!"

Mzansi businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize, showed love to Blue:

"Love this, bloooooo, simplicity!"

South African radio personality, Lerato Kganyago, said:

"Gorgeous, Queen."

juicyjay_official was excited:

"She’s back! Let’s go, Blue!!"

minahmaletsatsi gushed over Blue;

"I'm gonna say this again: your ability to be so comfortable in your skin is amazing! I love how you don't need a weave to verify your womanhood or beauty."

mmapasekamoeng posted:

"Looking beautiful, as always."

