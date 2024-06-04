Influencer twins Blue and Brown Mbombo are mourning the death of their mother

Their mother passed away recently, and the twins have put all their plans and work-related projects on hold to continue grieving for their mom

A close friend of the twins said that they aren't taking the death of their mom well, as she meant everything to them

Brown and Blue Mbombo mourn the death of their mother. Image: @brownmbombo, @bluembombo

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer twins Blue and Brown Mbombo recently experienced a tragedy: They lost a very important person in their lives.

Blue and Brown Mbombo mourn the death of their mom

Mzansi's top influencer twins, Blue and Brown Mbombo, have recently lost that one person they were living for.

According to ZiMoja, the twins are not taking the death of their mother very well. The grieving stars have put all their plans and work-related projects on hold to continue mourning.

A close friend of the girls told the publication that Blue and Brown, whose real names are Thandi and Thandiwe, are busy with the funeral arrangements, and they cannot share any details for now.

She said:

"Both Blue and Brown are not okay. Their mom meant everything to them. They lived to please her, and her passing has been hard to accept. We can't share details but the girls are not doing okay."

Speaking to ZiMoja, Blue shared that she is not ready to talk about the loss of her mother:

"I am heartbroken, and it's too soon. It's not a good time. We are still processing the news."

In 2016, the twins surprised their mother and built her house, which they posted on their social media pages and shared how they could do that for her.

Brown Mbombo is now an actress

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skeem Saam introduced Brown Mbombo to the big screen for the first time.

The media personality landed a role in the South African hit series, and she got candid about her experience after working with the Skeem Saam cast. Brown Mbombo's fans reacted to the news, and many expressed excitement that their fave will do the most on screen.

