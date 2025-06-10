A property rental Facebook page shared a video showcasing South Africa's most expensive house, worth millions of rands

The video went viral on social media, showing the house's exterior and revealing its address in Camps Bay, Cape Town, to the public

Mzansi netizens were stunned by the cost of the house, leading to widespread curiosity about who lives there

South Africans are left stunned by the cost of the most expensive house in the country in Camps Bay in the Western Cape, sparking outrage about the affordability.

A look at South Africa’s most expensive house. Image: Vicky Jauron, Babylon

Source: Getty Images

Architectural wonders that redefine luxurious living are common in South Africa, and the world of luxury real estate frequently charms with its exclusivity. On 9 June 2025, the Facebook page Mabu Housesalesandrentals shared a video that showed off the most expensive house in South Africa, priced at an astounding R700 million.

Situated in Camps Bay, Cape Town, on Geneva Drive, this estate's price tag places it not only at the top of the South African real estate market but also as a significant entry on the global stage for ultra-high-net-worth real estate.

Mabu Housesalesandrentals offers off-campus student accommodation in Johannesburg, helping students find their 'home away from home'.

What you need to know about Geneva Drive, Camps Bay

Camps Bay, which is tucked away beneath the magnificent Twelve Apostles mountain range and faces the Atlantic Ocean, has long been associated with aspirational living. It is one of the most sought-after addresses due to its distinctive combination of immaculate beaches, a thriving social scene, and proximity to Cape Town's city centre.

Particularly well-known for their stunning, unhindered sea views, properties on Geneva Drive frequently overlook Clifton and the whole coastline. This R700 million property distinguishes itself with a prime location in a sought-after area, suggesting expansive views, unique seclusion, and large grounds where space is limited.

A R700M Camps Bay marvel and South Africa's priciest home revealed. Image: maburental

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to the most expensive house in SA

Carole Mahlango wrote:

“Lol, why would I buy such an expensive house yooo never.”

Msizi Cele asked:

“Made of diamonds and pearls?”

Se Ra Pe added:

“These could ONLY be in Cape Town. ”

Bheki Mfiso said:

“I thought Douwe Steyn owned the most expensive house, right in the middle of Steyn City.”

Hope Nonyane wrote

“With that amount, you have to give me 20 luxury cars. And a jet and 200 paid vacations.”

Greg Renecke commented:

“Without a massive front garden, that price is overestimated. Imagine the business road in front of this house.”

Robin Le Roux requested:

“Can I see the inside of the house, please?”

Glen Malux wrote:

“It's not for our locals, that's for the international market.”

MG Setena asked:

“Is it made of gold?”

Mncedisi Zondi said:

“Someone call all Americans to gather here.”

Siyabonga Sampu asked:

“Whose house is this one, and where is it located?”

Source: Briefly News