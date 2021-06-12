Mangaliso Ngema throws in the towel, leaves Family Secrets

Mangaliso Ngema has quit the show Family Secret where he played the lead role of Caesar Mokwena

This follows a public outcry regarding allegations of sexual harassment made against Ngema

Social media users wanted Ngema to be removed from Family Secrets in the wake of the allegations made against him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mangaliso Ngema has revealed that he has quit the show Family Secret where he played the lead role of Caesar Mokwena.

He was introduced to South Africa earlier this year when the character of Caesar Mokwena made his first appearance.

Mangaliso Ngema has quit the show Family Secrets. Photo creidt: mangaliso_ngema

Source: Instagram

Mangaliso's replacement would take over the role of Caesar.

Public outcry and calls for Family Secrets actor Mangaliso Ngema to be cancelled

South Africans want veteran actor Mangaliso Ngema cancelled. The actor will appear in the second season of Family Secrets and Mzansi is not happy about that.

The star was accused of sexually assaulting an actress on the set of Lithapo last year. TV lovers took to social media to voice their concerns after SABC 1 issued a statement about the upcoming season of Family Secrets. Mangaliso still plays the lead role in the show and that rubbed some viewers the wrong way.

Serious allegations

Mangaliso Ngema has reportedly been fired from Lithapo following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by a co-star.

Mangaliso's colleague Lorraine Moropa took to social media and opened up about her sexual harassment story on the set of the SABC 2 telenovela.

Lorraine wrote on Instagram that being constantly sexually harassed by a male senior at a workplace "cannot and should not be tolerated".

"This is a father, who also happens to speak highly of their daughter whom by the way, is practically my age and also in the industry. I wonder if he would appreciate his daughter coming home with half the stories I have to go home and tell my mother due to his actions."

Rhythm City replacement

Briefly News earlier reported that a new show that will replace e.tv's Rhythm City has been announced. The House of Zwide will make its debut on 19 July. The show is set to take over the channel's 7pm slot.

The show will reportedly feature some of Mzansi's top actors. Former Uzalo star and veteran actress Baby Cele is rumoured to be part of the upcoming show's stellar cast.

Baby took to Instagram recently and shared a snap of herself on set with her on-screen hubby. She did not mention the name of the show. The star captioned her post:

"Meet Mr & Mrs Nkosi."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za