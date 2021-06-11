A new show that will replace e.tv soapie Rhythm City has reportedly been announced and it's titled House of Zwide

The new drama series, House of Zwide , will take over the 7pm slot on the channel and is set to make its debut on 19 July

Veteran Mzansi actress Baby Cele is rumoured to be one of the lead actors on the new telenovela which will also feature new talent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A new show that will replace e.tv's Rhythm City has been announced. The House of Zwide will make its debut on 19 July. The show is set to take over the channel's 7pm slot.

The show will reportedly feature some of Mzansi's top actors. Former Uzalo star and veteran actress Baby Cele is rumoured to be part of the upcoming show's stellar cast.

Baby Cele is rumoured to be part of the cast of House of Zwide. Image: @babescele2

Source: Instagram

Baby took to Instagram recently and shared a snap of herself on set with her onscreen hubby. She did not mention the name of the show. The star captioned her post:

"Meet Mr & Mrs Nkosi."

The new drama series is produced by Bomb Productions and VideoVision Entertainment, according to reports. TshisaLIVE reported that House of Zwide will also feature new talent.

Bomb Productions, a TV production company, has produced top drama shows such as Yizo Yizo, Gaz'lam and Zone 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Rhythm City cancelled

In related news, Briefly News reported that Rythm City has been cancelled after being on air for the past 13 years. The e.tv soapie will broadcast its final episode on 16 July, 2021. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the sad news on Twitter on Friday afternoon, 20 November.

The viewers of the show have also taken to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the latest development. Phil wrote:

"TV: Rhythm City cancelled. Long-running daily drama is coming to an end after 13 years on TV. The show will air its last episode on 16 July 2021 at 7:00pm."

Channel 24 reports that another local drama will replace the show. According to a statement from the channel, the decision to decommission the show is part of a business strategy.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za