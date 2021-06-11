Uzalo: SABC Officials Say Show Is Not Going Anywhere After Channel Made R43m

- SABC officials have shared that Uzalo is not going anywhere as it is one of the shows that is doing very well in terms of bringing in revenue

- The channel's officials revealed that the public broadcaster made R43 million in this financial year which they last made 5 five years ago

- Some of the viewers of the channel are not happy with Uzalo's current storyline and had asked SABC to cancel the show

SABC 1 telenovela Uzalo is not going anywhere. The channel's officials reportedly revealed in a recent press briefing in Durban.

Some of the viewers of the show have used social media to voice their concerns over the show's "boring" storyline and some have been calling for SABC to pull the plug on the telenovela. According to reports, the channel is happy with the programme's performance as it generates revenue for the channel.

ZAlebs wrote that the channel reportedly made R43 million recently which they last made five years ago. The channel's Gugu Ntuli urged viewers to continue watching the channel's programmes.

According to Isolezwe, Ntuli said they are prepared to keep their programmes as they have urged them to continue performing well. Ntuli said they'll continue to monitor how Uzalo is performing. She said two of their officials had visited the set of the show to see what its producers are doing to improve it.

1 million Instagram followers

In related news, Briefly News reported that SABC 1's popular soapie Uzalo has reached one million followers on Instagram and made history both for the show and South African entertainment.

Uzalo is the first South African soap opera to reached one million and the producers and actors celebrated accordingly by posting videos and pictures on the social media platform.

Uzalo star Nompilo Maphumolo took to her personal account to celebrate the amazing milestone.

"Thank you for the love and support. TV Soapie 1 Million followers. Wake wakubonaphi?... We are all smiles because of you!!! Keep watching. Kusazoba mnandi hoooooreee.”

