'Muvhango' Actress Tebogo Thobejane to Tackle Issues Affecting Mzansi Women

Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane is set to tackle issues affecting Mzansi women this Women's Month

The media personality and stunning thespian plats the role of Belinda in the popular SABC 2 telenovela

Tebogo has launched a social media campaign aimed at taking a collective stand against injustices faced by ladies years after the country gained freedom

Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane is on a mission to raise awareness about different issues affecting young Mzansi women this Women's Month.

The media personality, who portrays the character of Belinda in the SABC 2 soapie, will tackle issues such as low self-esteem, LGBTQI and inequality under the hashtag #BOFAGIRLSTALK.

According to a statement, Tebogo Thobejane will engage with ladies on different social media platforms. She said the aim of the campaign it to take a collective stand against injustices that women are subjected to years after Mzansi became a democratic country.

She said many women have their lost lives through violence while others are contending with domestic abuse and other social ills.

"Through the campaign I want to highlight issues that are affecting women in the country, by engaging with them."

Tebogo Thobejane puts 'Muvhango' back on top

In other news, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane put Muvhango back on top when she made her debut on the telenovela a few months ago. The SABC 2 soapie trended on social media recently after the stunner made her appearance on the show.

The bootylicious star portrays the character of Belinda Mofokeng, a well sought after celebrity wedding planner. The actress, who is an AFDA graduate, captured Muvhango's viewers as soon as she made her debut on the popular show.

Muvhango has become popular in Mzansi for hiring beautiful actresses including the likes of Buhle Samuels, Phindile Gwala-Ngandu and Simz Ngema. The fans of the telenovela took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Tebogo after she appeared for the first time in the show.

@Thandiwear wrote:

"Tebogo Thobejane has a BA in film production and now she is on Muvhango."

@Mhayise_Sedana said:

"Does Muvhango play on weekends, suddenly I don't mind reading subtitles to understand what they're saying."

