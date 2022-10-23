President Cyril Ramaphosa has the support of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) after three former leaders of the party publicly bashed

The KZN provincial secretary said that they were bound by duty to defend the ANC and its leadership

South Africans online discussed the KZN ANC's stance, and some thought it was a strategic decision by them

The ANC in KZN stands in solidarity with president Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU NATAL - The African National Congress (ANC) has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa after former heads of state bashed him and the current leadership in the ANC for corruption.

News 24 reported that Kgalema Motlanthe, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki publicly spoke about Ramaphosa on Sunday at different briefings.

The former leaders blamed Ramaphosa for an array of issues that the country was grappling with, like the loadshedding crises, increasing cost of living, unemployment and the millions of dollars stolen from his Phala Phala farm.

Bheki Mtolo, the provincial secretary, said in a statement that it's odd that the former presidents are bashing the current ANC's sitting president and the party in public, reported Times Live.

Mtolo urged the three leaders to restrain themselves from making public accusations as it's damaging the ANC's image.

The provincial secretary said former presidents' behaviour has left the ANC in KZN no choice but to side with Ramaphosa, but they do admit that the party is faced with some issues.

"Unfortunately, as elected leaders, we are duty-bound to defend the ANC and its leadership. No court of law has ever found President Jacob Zuma corrupt for his involvement in the arms deal equally, no court of law has ever found President Cyril Ramaphosa corrupt in Phala Phala."

Some comments from South Africans:

@gcinintsizi said:

"A wise decision by them. Otherwise, the IFP will take KZN."

@sphescooby shared:

"Also, the ANC KZN is very smart by not involving themselves in this mess. They don’t want to disrupt their mission towards the 55th national conference."

@Thokoza68945806 posted:

"The good thing about CR and his allies is that they are not immune to critique."

@Indepentdepend1 commented:

"The same province that has been calling for De Ruyter to be fired and undermining its national leaders who deployed him. The Talibans have no political ideology."

@HiltonBoylan mentioned:

"A bit hypocritical that the ANC in KZN is asking the elders for restraint in their condemnations, yet they themselves are wanting the person under attack out of his post come December."

