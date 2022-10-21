The African National Congress leadership in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal want Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter axed

The province's leadership listed several reasons why De Ruyter is not the right man to lead the state-owned power utility

The KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo added that the newly appointed Eskom board would also fail if De Ruyter stays on as CEO

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to fire Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter by the African National Congress leadership in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal believes Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter should be fired. Images: Michele Spatari & ANC KZN/Facebook

The ANC leadership from both provinces agreed that De Ruyter needs to be axed due to ongoing loadshedding and dismal performance at Eskom. The consensus was announced at a press briefing held on Thursday, 20 October.

"Rampant loadshedding, which has destroyed the country’s economy and resulted in poor quality of life, is something that must be ended as a matter of urgency," said the party leaders.

According to TimesLIVE, the briefing was led by ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and Limpopo secretary Reuben Madadzhe. Mtolo noted that Eskom stated that loadshedding is caused by a lack of coal and said that Eskom is "stupidly" not buying coal.

Mtolo added that there is a lot of coal in Richards Bay that is being exported to other countries, such as China, instead of being purchased by the power utility.

“The shortage of coal is not in the country. They stupidly don't buy coal, and that is their own deficiency," said Mtolo.

He added that Eskom is failing to maintain power stations routinely, which is De Ruyter's fault. Mtolo welcomed the appointment of a new Eskom board but stated that the board would fail because De Ruyter does not know what he is doing.

Here's a clip from the press briefing:

Here's what South Africans have to say about the ANC's call to fire De Ruyter:

Sizwe Mthembu said:

"Sorry, but you can't call people stupid. I think you're being too ahead of yourself now. Infact you don't have the power that you think you have, and neither are you as smart as you think you are."

Thulani Ndlovu commented:

"Don't speak as an opposition party. Gwede Mantashe is in charge of all mining in the Republic of South Africa. He must prioritise South Africa in the quality of coal."

Sihle Sihl said:

"KZN is led by teenagers...Mtolo ngeke aphase kulomdlalo."

Thulani Gilibede KaZingelwayo said:

"Remove the CEO & that corrupt COO. Those two are destroying what is left of Eskom."

State won't fire Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter out of fear of undue interference, says Mabuza

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's fate is firmly in the hands of the power utility's board because the executive cannot interfere.

This is according to Deputy President David Mabuza, who told the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, 20 October, that the government's hands are tied when came to firing de Ruyter.

Mabuza added that the newly appointed Eskom board was responsible for reviewing de Ruyter's performance and axing him if they felt the CEO was not up to par, TimesLIVE reported.

