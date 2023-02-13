The Mayor of Tshwane, Randal Williams, has resigned from his position at the helm of the metro

Williams said that his resignation is in the best interests of maintaining political stability in the City of Tshwane

The DA-led coalition in Tshwane is the latest to crumble after the opposition party lost control of Johannesburg in January

PRETORIA -The Democratic Alliance's leader in Pretoria, Randall Williams, has resigned from his position as the executive mayor of the city of Tshwane.

Another Democratic Alliance coalition hangs in the balance as Randall Williams resigns as Executive Mayor of Tshwane. Image: @MightiJamie

Source: Twitter

In a statement posted on Twitter, Williams cited the instability of coalitions as the reason behind his decision to throw in the towel.

The outgoing Tshwane mayor said he was stepping down from the role to ensure the stability of the multiparty coalition governing the metro.

Randall Williams wants to prevent political instability in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni from happening in Tshwane

Williams looked to the crumbling coalitions in the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni as a cautionary tale for what could happen in Tshwane.

The DA lost control of Johannesburg on Thursday, 26 January when Mpho Phalatse was ousted as mayor through a successful motion of no confidence.

The Economic Freedom Fighters And African National Congress are also reportedly gunning for Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. According to Daily Maverick, a motion of no confidence without notice against Campbell has been tabled, making her head the next on the chopping block.

South Africans are divided over Randall Williams' resignation as Mayor of Tshwane

While some citizens thanked Williams for serving the City of Tshwane, others said his resignation should have come sooner.

Below are some comments:

@PholoMakhafola claimed:

"You should've resigned a long time ago... Everything it's a mess here."

@Mphostyli commented:

"The best news for the people of PTA. I hope they bring someone who is willing to work and listen to our struggles..."

@madk1103 requested:

"Can you cut the grass and patch potholes before you go... So that you will have something to brag about."

@mari_ah asked:

"Why did you resign? You were doing such a good job for the city."

@Skuli_McRaven praised:

"The aggressive stance on bill payments was a good thing. I hope a sufficient amount of those billions were able to be recovered. Thank you for your service, Mr Randall."

