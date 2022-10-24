Major General Wally Rhoode is feeling the heat for the Phala Phala farm scandal that is griping SA

The head of President Ramaphosa's Presidential Protection Service may be suspended for his role in the aftermath of the burglary

Rhoode is facing three charges, one of which includes an off-the-books investigation in the aftermath of the burglary

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa's head of protection, Major General Wally Rhoode's head, may be on the chopping block for the Phala Phala burglary.

The head of Ramaphosa's Presidential Protection Unit, Major General Wally Rhoode, could be suspended for his role in Phala Phala farm scandal. Image: Stock Photo & Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The head of the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) could be suspended for his role in the aftermath of the theft of R10.5 million from the president's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Rhoode has been under internal investigation since September of this year and has been asked to respond to three charges and provide reasons why he should not be suspended.

Rhoode is being accused of supplying false information about a trip he took to Namibia with Ramaphosa's special advisor, Bejani Chauke, in June 2020.

The security boss is also being asked to answer for instructing for the PPS' occurrence book to be removed from the unit's central office. Lastly, Rhoode could potentially be charged with conducting an off-the-books investigation into the Phala Phala burglary.

According to New24, there is speculation that the security boss is being targeted for removal ahead of the African National Congresses elective conference in December.

Rhoode's troubles have seemingly intensified since Ramaphosa appeared to shift the blame onto the head of his protection unit, IOL reported.

During a question and answer session in the National Assembly in September, the president fingered Rhoode for failing to report that the US currency was stolen from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

South Africans react to Rhoode's looming suspension

South Africans think Rhoode is being scapegoated for the Phala Phala burglary.

Below are some comments:

@robmartza commented:

"Someone always takes the fall...just like Waterkloof...ffs..."

@Vuyo42617977 claimed:

"He's innocent. They are diverting this, Ramaphosa is the guilty one."

@FedixM added:

"On a serious note. This is madness."

