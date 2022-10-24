The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, cast some serious aspersions on President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership ability

Malema had tongues wagging as he criticised Ramapohosa for prioritising private businesses over his duties as a president

The Red Berets leader warned EFF leaders that if the party had any hope of unseating the ANC, they would have to be better than the ruling party

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under fire this past weekend. Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema is the latest to add his voice to the uproar of criticism.

EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised president Cyril Ramaphosa for being a part-time president, prioritising money over presidential duties.

Malema said South Africa was on autopilot because the man elected to lead had reneged on his duties in favour of doing private business.

The leader of the Red Berets made the comments while addressing the EFF's People's Assembly in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 23 October.

Malema referred to Ramaphosa's Phala Phala troubles, for which the president is facing several probes related to misconduct linked to the theft of US dollars from his farm.

The EFF leader claimed that South Africa had collapsed as a country, adding that by law, the president was barred from doing any other business besides running the country. Malema liken SA to a headless chicken that cannot function without its head because of Ramaphosa's preoccupation with other matters, TimesLIVE reported.

Malema added:

"You cannot be a pilot and, at the same time and same place, be an air hostess."

Malema took special exception to President Ramaphosa's rumoured presence at his Phala Phala farm, selling buffalo and ankole while the country grapples with various socioeconomic issues.

According to News24, Malema questioned Ramaphosa's leadership quality, chastising the president for placing money before the nation's welfare.

Malema told EFF members that if the party had any hope of unseating the African National Congress (ANC), they would have to be beyond reproach.

South Africans react to Malema's criticism of Ramaphosa

South Africans are torn; while some believe Ramaphosa is the worst president SA has ever had, others claim Malema is merely sowing division.

Here are some comments:

@x_koveni claimed:

"Julius Malema will forever carry the blame for unseating Thabo Mbeki as president, which Zuma was made president that was today followed by Ramaphosa"

@Gobetse_M commented:

"I trust the autopilot more than the EFF leadership"

@xxthewhitewolfx added:

"Still not sure how and why this thug is relevant, he's no more than a pawn for the ANC elite. Basically a hired thug by the ANC elite to get his hands dirty where the ANC higher-ups can't, spreading nothing but chaos and disorder "

SA weighed in on KZN ANC’s stance on backing Ramaphosa after former leaders openly bashed him: “Wise decision”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) defended President Cyril Ramaphosa after former heads of state bashed him and the current leadership in the ANC for corruption.

News24 reported that Kgalema Motlanthe, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki publicly spoke about Ramaphosa on Sunday at different briefings.

The former leaders blamed Ramaphosa for an array of issues the country was grappling with, like the loadshedding crises, increasing cost of living, unemployment and the millions of dollars stolen from his Phala Phala farm.

