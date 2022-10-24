President Cyril Ramaphosa has the backing of the African National Congress in Limpopo

The Limpopo structure has called on former presidents to stop attacking the sitting president in public

Some South Africans are not happy with the ANC in Limpopo because they did not defend Zuma when he was attacked publicly

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress leadership in Limpopo has called on former presidents to refrain from publicly bashing President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma, have been called out for publicly bashing Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Phill Magakoe & Gianluigi Guercia

Ramaphosa has been receiving heat from his predecessors, former Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma, who all had something to say about his leadership.

Last week, Mbeki said that criminals are leading the ANC and that the party needed to think about Ramaphosa stepping aside if Parliament's independent panel found that he had some involvement in the Phala Phala theft scandal, reports News24.

Motlanthe also raised his concerns about Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership, while Zuma accused Ramaphosa of tainting his name and attaching him to state capture. Zuma also alleged that international handlers are controlling Ramaphosa and his administration, reports TimesLIVE.

Zuma also weighed on Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal and said the outcome would have been different if stashes of money were found under a matress at his homestead in Nkandla.

The ANC in Limpopo says it is disappointed in the conduct of the former presidents. The party leaders stated that such grievances should have been dealt with internally.

The Limpopo leadership added that Ramaphosa should be granted the opportunity to lead the ANC and the country, reports SABC News. Provincial Secretary Reuben Madadzhe added that the ANC is experiencing challenges; however, those can't be attributed to Ramaphosa solely.

ANC chairperson in the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, also shared the same sentiments and called the rantings of Mbeki and Zuma unfortunate. Mabuyane added that senior leaders of the ANC should raise their issues within the party instead of launching public attacks.

"What we have just observed over the last 24 hours, actually, it is very unfortunate, actually destructive, really bordering on something that we should not really witness as the younger generation of the ANC,” said Mabuyane.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the ANC's internal battles:

@NkosinathiNzama said:

"It's funny how this matter is being addressed by comrades in Limpopo. CR came with "A new dawn and 9 wasted years under Zuma", and you were quiet about that. Freedom of expression is reserved at all ranks under ANC. It's all about facts, not fiction."

@MbongeniMk said:

"Limpopo and KZN I think you should focus more on the provincial matters, let the national handle this matter."

@Kgabo7 said:

"President Zuma doesn't sit in the NEC since he had to step aside due to charges brought against him. So where must he express those views within the structures and which structures?"

@KwinikaZava said:

"Hayi, when Zuma was being attacked publicly by some Anc members and even former leaders, no province released statements. It was called freedom of speech"

@BruceBruny said:

"Our leaders cannot keep quiet if things are not going accordingly. Ramaphosa failed to implement all the Nasrec resolutions since he became president."

Zuma says Ramaphosa committed treason: "No president should conduct private business while in office"

Briefly News previously reported that Jacob Zuma bashed President Cyril Ramaphosa for being corrupt and conducting private business while heading the state on Saturday.

The former president said the current administration is controlled by global handlers who are interested in profits, reported TimesLIVE.

During his speech at an event in Sandton, Zuma accused the government led by Ramaphosa of causing the energy crises in the country, which is an issue that was solved during his tenure.

