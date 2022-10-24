Julius Malema read the KwaZulu-Natal division of the Economic Freedom Fighter the riot act on Sunday, 23 October

Malema criticised KZN EFF members for not responding to the Phoenix vigilante killings during the July unrest with violence

The Red Berets leader also condemned the fact that none of the alleged vigilantes had successfully been prosecuted over a year after the killings

DURBAN- Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julis Malema criticised the EFF in KZN for how it handled the vigilante killings in Pheonix during the July unrest.

Julius Malema said EFF members should have responded to the vigilante killings during the July unrest with violence. Image: Waldo Swiegers

While addressing the party's People's Assembly on Sunday, 23 October, Malema said EFF members in the province should have responded to the wonton killings with violence.

Alleged vigilante groups killed around 36 people in Phoenix during the unrest that rocked the KwaZulu-Natal province in July 2021, Daily Maverick reported.

The EFF in KZN responded by holding a peaceful protest outside the Phoenix Police Station in opposition to the killings. However, the leader of the Reb Berets maintained that the EFF members should have fought fire with fire, EWN reported.

Malema added that party members should have defended the victims of the killings by addressing violent people in the language they understand.

The leader of the EFF also condemned the lack of successful prosecution of the alleged vigilantes lamenting that no one had been held accountable for the wonton killings over a year later.

The director of public prosecutions in the province announced that only five murder dockets to the riots are currently under investigation.

South Africans react to Malema's call for violence

South Africans have called Malema out for inciting violence on social media.

Here are some comments:

@HlockeyMcBoiler commented:

"This guy want to see country at war with itself not the first encouraging violence."

@RooikopR added:

"Ai Juju. You always advocate for violence from the poor while you won't put your own life on the line."

@EzeeT claimed:

"EFF deserves better than this man at the helm. The entire country deserves better than the opposition we currently have."

@MadiBoity

"This man is an irresponsible leader!"

